The #1 8020CRM Alternative

8020CRM tracks deals. ClickUp runs your entire business.

ClickUp unites deal pipelines, marketing campaigns, client communication, and team collaboration in one workspace—no Salesforce license required.
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Built for real estate teams who want simplicity, not complexity

ClickUp vs 8020CRM

8020CRM locks essential features behind enterprise pricing. ClickUp gives you unlimited tasks, members, and collaboration tools on the Free plan.

8020CRM

  • Built on Salesforce; requires enterprise licenses ($125-$150/user)
  • Marketing Cloud costs $899/month extra (included only on Pro plan)
  • Limited to CRM workflows; separate tools for docs and communication
  • Pre-built automations; less flexibility for custom processes
  • Focused on real estate investors; less adaptable for other teams

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to streamline follow-ups and workflows
  • Custom Fields for property data, deal stages, and ROI tracking
  • 15+ views including Board, Timeline, Table, and Map
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Why teams choose ClickUp over 8020CRM

ClickUp delivers deal management, marketing automation, and team collaboration without enterprise licensing costs. Build custom workflows, track properties, and automate campaigns in one affordable platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

8020CRM

Tasks & Deal Management
Custom deal pipelines with statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom Fields & Data
Custom Fields for property data
Formula Fields for calculations
Location Custom Fields
Views & Visualization
Board view for deal stages
Table view for spreadsheet-style data
Map view for property locations
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for feedback on files
Automations & Workflows
Pre-built automations
Custom automation builder
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Campaign ROI tracking
Time Tracking
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Integrations
QuickBooks sync
DocuSign integration
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans
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