ClickUp
8020CRM
Custom deal pipelines with statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom Fields for property data
Formula Fields for calculations
Location Custom Fields
Board view for deal stages
Table view for spreadsheet-style data
Map view for property locations
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for feedback on files
Pre-built automations
Custom automation builder
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Campaign ROI tracking
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
QuickBooks sync
DocuSign integration
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans