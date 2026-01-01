ClickUp
5day.io
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Total view types
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Embed tasks in Docs
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting and analytics
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Whiteboards
Flexible guest permissions
Proofing (annotate files)
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on free plan
Native integrations