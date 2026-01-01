The #1 5day.io Alternative

5day.io plans work. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and time tracking in one workspace so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs 5day.io

Stop juggling separate tools for tasks, docs, and collaboration. ClickUp brings everything together so teams stay focused and productive.

5day.io

  • Separate tools for documentation and collaboration
  • Limited view types for project visualization
  • Basic timesheet management without advanced reporting
  • AI features require learning curve and setup
  • Pricing tier structure not transparent

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over 5day.io

ClickUp delivers enterprise-grade project management with native Docs, Chat, Goals, and AI—all in one workspace. Eliminate tool sprawl and get more done without hitting paywalls.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

5day.io

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Total view types
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Embed tasks in Docs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting and analytics
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Workflow automations
Dashboards & Reporting
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Collaboration & Sharing
Whiteboards
Flexible guest permissions
Proofing (annotate files)
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on free plan
Integrations
Native integrations
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT