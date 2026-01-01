ClickUp
50skills
Automation triggers and actions
Visual workflow builder
Conditional logic in automations
Webhook actions
Premium plan
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Business plan
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Custom AI agents for decision-making
Business plan
Custom forms with conditional logic
Forms trigger automated workflows
Custom Dashboards
Live process monitoring
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pre-built integrations
30+ apps
API access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited tasks and members