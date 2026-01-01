The #1 50skills Alternative

50skills automates workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between automation tools and project platforms.
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ClickUp vs 50skills

Stop paying for separate workflow automation and project management tools. ClickUp brings execution and automation together in one workspace.

50skills

  • Workflow automation requires separate project tools
  • Credit-based usage limits automation volume
  • No native time tracking or reporting
  • Limited views focused on workflow steps
  • Free plan not available; starts at $249/month

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Timeline, Workload, and 15+ views for planning
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Why teams choose ClickUp over 50skills

ClickUp combines project execution with powerful automation so teams don't need separate workflow builders and task managers. Get work done faster with less tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

50skills

Workflow Automation
Automation triggers and actions
Visual workflow builder
Conditional logic in automations
Webhook actions
Premium plan
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Business plan
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Custom AI agents for decision-making
Business plan
Forms & Data Collection
Custom forms with conditional logic
Forms trigger automated workflows
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Live process monitoring
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Integrations
Pre-built integrations
30+ apps
API access
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited tasks and members
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