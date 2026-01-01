ClickUp
4PACK
Custom Fields for product specifications
Table view for spreadsheet-style work
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Advanced search across all product data
Proofing to annotate artwork directly
Custom approval workflows with automations
Version control and audit trail
Task dependencies for approval sequences
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for specifications
Whiteboards for visual planning
Flexible guest permissions for supply chain partners
Custom Dashboards for compliance metrics
Formula Fields for calculations
Export data for regulatory reporting
AI writing assistance for documentation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members