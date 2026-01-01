The #1 4PACK Alternative

4PACK tracks packaging. ClickUp ships products.

ClickUp unites product specs, artwork approvals, compliance tracking, and team collaboration so packaging teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs 4PACK

4PACK specializes in packaging compliance. ClickUp connects specs, artwork, approvals, and cross-functional work in one workspace.

4PACK

  • Separate modules for specs, artwork, and packaging data
  • Limited views focused on packaging workflows
  • Automated tasks for artwork approvals only
  • Industry-specific compliance tools for packaging regulations
  • Cloud-based platform for supply chain visibility

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload for portfolio management
  • 100+ automations for approval workflows and status updates
  • Custom Fields with Formula, Rating, and Progress types for compliance tracking
  • Flexible guest permissions for supply chain collaboration
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with 4PACK?

ClickUp gives packaging teams the flexibility to manage product specs, artwork approvals, compliance tracking, and cross-functional collaboration in one customizable workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

4PACK

Product Data Management
Custom Fields for product specifications
Table view for spreadsheet-style work
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Advanced search across all product data
Artwork & Approval Workflows
Proofing to annotate artwork directly
Custom approval workflows with automations
Version control and audit trail
Task dependencies for approval sequences
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for specifications
Whiteboards for visual planning
Flexible guest permissions for supply chain partners
Reporting & Compliance
Custom Dashboards for compliance metrics
Formula Fields for calculations
Export data for regulatory reporting
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance for documentation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT