The #1 4industry Alternative

4industry manages forms. ClickUp runs the entire operation.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and real-time collaboration so manufacturing teams eliminate paper processes and tool sprawl in one platform.
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Built for teams who need more than digital checklists

ClickUp vs 4industry

4industry digitizes forms but leaves project management, communication, and continuous improvement scattered across separate tools.

4industry

  • Forms and checklists require separate project tools
  • Time tracking limited to basic logging
  • Workflow automation depends on external integrations
  • Reporting requires manual dashboard configuration
  • Continuous improvement tracked separately from execution

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with automated reporting
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual workflows
  • Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types for real-time insights
  • Goals that auto-update from task progress
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Why teams choose ClickUp over 4industry

ClickUp connects frontline execution to strategic outcomes with tasks, docs, automations, and AI in one platform. No separate tools for project management, communication, or reporting.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

4industry

Forms & Data Collection
Custom forms with conditional logic
Image and file attachments in forms
QR code and barcode scanning
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Docs & Knowledge Management
Rich collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and approval workflows
Nested pages for organized documentation
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with due dates
Proofing for image and video annotations
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Time tracking reports and exports
Dashboards & Reporting
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Report builder with 27 graph types
Goals & Continuous Improvement
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Root cause analysis workflows
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
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