ClickUp
4industry
Custom forms with conditional logic
Image and file attachments in forms
QR code and barcode scanning
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Rich collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and approval workflows
Nested pages for organized documentation
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with due dates
Proofing for image and video annotations
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Time tracking reports and exports
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Report builder with 27 graph types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Root cause analysis workflows
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Free Forever plan with unlimited members