ClickUp Talent Acquisition SMS Terms

When opted-in to ClickUp Candidate Texting, you will receive text messages (SMS/MMS) to your mobile number. These messages may include alerts and other information related to your ClickUp employment application.

Program frequency: Message frequency will vary depending on the conversation. Opt out: You can opt-out of this service at any time. Just text “STOP” to the phone number. After you text “STOP” to us, we will send you an SMS reply to confirm that you have been unsubscribed. After this, you will no longer receive SMS messages from us. If you want to join again, just sign up as you did the first time, or text “START,” and we will start sending SMS messages to you again. Help: If you are experiencing any issues, reply with the keyword HELP. You can also get help directly from us by emailing careers@clickup.com. Interruption: Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages. Costs: Message and data rates may apply for any messages sent to you from us and to us from you. If you have any questions about your text plan or data plan, please contact your wireless provider. Privacy: If you have any questions regarding privacy, please review our privacy policy.