ClickUp Global Candidate Privacy Notice

This Global Candidate Privacy Notice ("Notice") describes how ClickUp collects, uses, and processes your personal data. ClickUp needs to process - or use, collect, transmit, store, disclose, and erase - certain personal data in order to evaluate your employment application. If you are hired, ClickUp needs to process certain personal data to prepare for your employment, such as making arrangements to pay you, providing you with benefits, and fulfilling statutory and other contractual requirements.

When we say "ClickUp", we mean the company in which you are applying to work. The entity varies based on where you will be employed if you are hired. You’ll see a number of references to “Mango Technologies, Inc.”, which is the parent company of each of ClickUp's affiliated entities.

This Notice does not guarantee that you will be hired. If you are hired, this Notice will not be part of your contract of employment.

We may update this Notice from time to time, for example if we implement new systems or processes that involve the use of personal data in a way not described in this Notice. This Notice does not apply to our handling of data gathered about you in your role as a user of our consumer-facing services. When you interact with ClickUp in that role, our Privacy Policy applies.

What kinds of Personal Data does ClickUp Collect?

ClickUp may collect, process, and use some or all of the following categories of personal data about you:

🕵️ Identification information and related identifiers, such as your full name, gender and pronouns, citizenship and permanent residence, photo, applicant ID, passport data, date and place of birth, national identification number, signature, as well as other government-issued identification information.

such as your full name, gender and pronouns, citizenship and permanent residence, photo, applicant ID, passport data, date and place of birth, national identification number, signature, as well as other government-issued identification information. 📤 Contact details, such as your home address, telephone number, and email address.

such as your home address, telephone number, and email address. 💼 Past, present, and future employment information, such as position, business title, employee type, management level, time type (full or part time and percentage), work location, division, department, position level, manager (name & ID), support roles, start and end date, job history (including position history, title history, effective dates and past pay groups), information contained in your CV or resume, qualification testing results, education history, skills, certifications, background check results (where permitted by local law), worker history (including log-files of changes in HR databases), reason for leaving, and information gathered from interviews with you, your references or other third parties.

such as position, business title, employee type, management level, time type (full or part time and percentage), work location, division, department, position level, manager (name & ID), support roles, start and end date, job history (including position history, title history, effective dates and past pay groups), information contained in your CV or resume, qualification testing results, education history, skills, certifications, background check results (where permitted by local law), worker history (including log-files of changes in HR databases), reason for leaving, and information gathered from interviews with you, your references or other third parties. 🗄 Other data relevant to the potential employment relationship.

We may use sensitive personal data to the extent permitted by applicable law, including:

🩺 Health and medical data, such as information on disability for purposes of accommodating you during the interviewing process and / or at the workplace and compliance with legal obligations.

such as information on disability for purposes of accommodating you during the interviewing process and / or at the workplace and compliance with legal obligations. 📃 Criminal records data, in the event that ClickUp has conducted or received the results of criminal records background checks in relation to you, where relevant and appropriate to your desired role and to the extent legally permitted pursuant to applicable local laws.

in the event that ClickUp has conducted or received the results of criminal records background checks in relation to you, where relevant and appropriate to your desired role and to the extent legally permitted pursuant to applicable local laws. 👥 Race or ethnicity data such as information contained in your passport or other citizenship and right to work documentation, and information which you have either provided to ClickUp, or which may be inferred from your name or other relevant information**, for the purposes of our equal opportunities and diversity monitoring and initiatives.

We will not process the above data where such processing is not permitted by applicable law.

**Inferred data regarding racial or ethnic origin derived from information like your name may be used in the US only and is stored in our recruitment management platform in aggregate form and only to understand levels of diversity at application stage. This aggregate data is not linked back to any individual and is not used to make hiring decisions.

Why does ClickUp Need to Collect and Process my Personal Data?

We use this information to manage and evaluate your application. Below, we outline why we collect and use it and provide examples of the data we use for each purpose:

🧑 🚀 Evaluating and responding to your employment application, including reviewing your education and job history, facilitating interviews, checking references, conducting background checks (where permitted by local law), and notifying you of relevant additional vacancies with us that may interest you, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, and information about your job record and, where appropriate and permitted by law, other personal history.

including reviewing your education and job history, facilitating interviews, checking references, conducting background checks (where permitted by local law), and notifying you of relevant additional vacancies with us that may interest you, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, and information about your job record and, where appropriate and permitted by law, other personal history. 🤖 Automated decision making. We may process your personal data using solely automated means to make decisions about your candidacy where necessary for entering into a contract or where you give your explicit consent. This may have significant effects for you. For example, you may be rejected for the role you applied for if you do not achieve a passing score on a required technical interview or do not live or have work authorization in the country in which we are hiring. Our recruiters can reactivate job applicants that have been rejected at a later date, if necessary. For more information about rights you may have in relation to automated decision making, including the right to opt-out or get access to additional information related to these activities, see below: Your Rights.

We may process your personal data using solely automated means to make decisions about your candidacy where necessary for entering into a contract or where you give your explicit consent. This may have significant effects for you. For example, you may be rejected for the role you applied for if you do not achieve a passing score on a required technical interview or do not live or have work authorization in the country in which we are hiring. Our recruiters can reactivate job applicants that have been rejected at a later date, if necessary. For more information about rights you may have in relation to automated decision making, including the right to opt-out or get access to additional information related to these activities, see below: Your Rights. 💰 Setting up your employment and compensation, including to secure travel or employment visas, and establish payroll and other compensation and benefits, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, information about your job record.

including to secure travel or employment visas, and establish payroll and other compensation and benefits, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, information about your job record. 🔐 Security and IT operations, to enable you and others to perform work if hired, to enable our business to operate, and to enable us to identify and resolve issues in our IT systems, and to keep our systems secure, which involves processing identification information.

to enable you and others to perform work if hired, to enable our business to operate, and to enable us to identify and resolve issues in our IT systems, and to keep our systems secure, which involves processing identification information. ⚖️ Complying with applicable employment and pre-employment requirements along with the administration of those requirements, such as income tax, social security deductions, and employment and immigration laws, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, information about your job record.

along with the administration of those requirements, such as income tax, social security deductions, and employment and immigration laws, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, information about your job record. 📃 Complying with applicable policies, procedures, and laws, including conducting internal investigations, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, and information about your job record and potential job.

including conducting internal investigations, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, and information about your job record and potential job. 📨 Communicating with you, ClickUp employees, and third parties, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, information about your job record and potential job; and other data relevant to your application.

which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, information about your job record and potential job; and other data relevant to your application. 🧑 ⚖️ Complying with requests and legal demands from regulators or other authorities in or outside of your home country, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, information about your job record, and could include processing of any other categories of Applicant Data depending on the nature of the demand.

in or outside of your home country, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, information about your job record, and could include processing of any other categories of Applicant Data depending on the nature of the demand. 💲 Complying with financial responsibilities, including audit requirements (both internal and external) and cost/budgeting analysis and control, which involves the processing of identification data, contact details, and information about your job record.

Why does ClickUp need to Collect and Process my Sensitive Personal Data?

We will only process sensitive data as allowed by law (for example, to provide you benefits or to comply with legal requirements) and will take appropriate precautions to protect this data. Below we provide a list of reasons why we collect and use sensitive data:

👥 Equal Opportunities; Diversity & Inclusion (D&I). In certain countries (such as the United States), we use information about race, ethnicity, gender identity/expression, for compliance with equal opportunity employment legislation. We may sometimes ask you to voluntarily provide certain D&I information which may include sensitive data. Providing such data is completely optional, separate to the selection process, and your decision to provide such data (or not to) will have no impact on your application status or a subsequent employment decision. Our request for this data will always be accompanied by an explanatory notice and you may revoke your consent to this processing at any time.

In certain countries (such as the United States), we use information about race, ethnicity, gender identity/expression, for compliance with equal opportunity employment legislation. We may sometimes ask you to voluntarily provide certain D&I information which may include sensitive data. Providing such data is completely optional, separate to the selection process, and your decision to provide such data (or not to) will have no impact on your application status or a subsequent employment decision. Our request for this data will always be accompanied by an explanatory notice and you may revoke your consent to this processing at any time. 🗝 Security. We use information about criminal history for compliance with law and, where necessary and legally permitted, for protection against security risks.

We use information about criminal history for compliance with law and, where necessary and legally permitted, for protection against security risks. ⛑ Health and Safety. We will use information about your physical or mental health or disability status to ensure your health and safety in the workplace and to assess your fitness to work, to provide appropriate workplace adjustments, to monitor and manage sickness absence and to administer benefits. We will process your personal data in this manner to comply with (or exercise rights under) employment and other laws, and our contractual obligations.

Legal Grounds for Processing

We are required to explain to you the legal bases for our collecting, processing and use of your personal data.

For personal data, our legal bases are:

taking steps at your request prior to entering into a contract of employment or other contract with you;

compliance with legal obligations, in particular in the area of labor and employment law, social security and social protection law, data protection law, tax law and corporate compliance laws;

legitimate interest of ClickUp and third parties; and

your consent, where that is appropriate and allowed by local data protection law.

For sensitive data, our legal bases are (where permitted by law):

explicit consent as allowed by local data protection law;

to carry out the obligations and to exercise the specific rights of ClickUp or you in the field of employment and social security and social protection law as permitted by local data protection law and/or a qualifying collective agreement;

to establish, exercise, or defend legal claims or whenever courts are acting in their judicial capacity;

for substantial public interest as permitted by local data protection law; and

for assessment of your potential working capacity as permitted by local data protection law.

Where we talk about legitimate interests of ClickUp or third parties, this can include:

sharing information with our parent company or affiliates;

human resources management;

workplace safety;

prevention of fraud, misuse of company IT systems, or money laundering;

physical security, IT and network security;

addressing certain domestic or foreign legal requirements;

internal investigations;

dispute resolution;

responding to due diligence requests, and

participation in mergers, acquisitions, asset sales or transfers, or a sale of the company.

To Whom Might ClickUp Disclose Personal Data?

ClickUp may transfer personal data in the following circumstances (where applicable):

🏢 Internally. ClickUp may transfer, or otherwise allow access to, personal data to other affiliated entities within ClickUp, which may use, transfer, and process the data for the pursuant to this Notice.

ClickUp may transfer, or otherwise allow access to, personal data to other affiliated entities within ClickUp, which may use, transfer, and process the data for the pursuant to this Notice. ⚖️ Regulators, authorities and other third parties. As necessary, personal data may be transferred to regulators, courts, and other authorities (e.g., tax and law enforcement authorities), independent external advisors (e.g., auditors and legal advisors), directors of Mango Technologies, Inc., insurance carriers, benefits providers, and internal compliance and investigation teams (including external advisers appointed to conduct internal investigations).

As necessary, personal data may be transferred to regulators, courts, and other authorities (e.g., tax and law enforcement authorities), independent external advisors (e.g., auditors and legal advisors), directors of Mango Technologies, Inc., insurance carriers, benefits providers, and internal compliance and investigation teams (including external advisers appointed to conduct internal investigations). 🪙 Acquiring entities. If ClickUp is sold or transferred in whole or in part (or such a sale or transfer is being contemplated), your personal data may be transferred to the acquiring entity as part of the transfer itself or as part of an initial review for such transfer (i.e. due diligence). Such transfer is subject to any rights provided by applicable law, including jurisdictions where the acquiring entity is located.

If ClickUp is sold or transferred in whole or in part (or such a sale or transfer is being contemplated), your personal data may be transferred to the acquiring entity as part of the transfer itself or as part of an initial review for such transfer (i.e. due diligence). Such transfer is subject to any rights provided by applicable law, including jurisdictions where the acquiring entity is located. 🔨 Service providers. As necessary, personal data may be disclosed to one or more third parties, whether affiliated or unaffiliated, to process personal data under appropriate instructions. For example, the Service Providers may carry out instructions related to recruiting administration, IT system support, training, compliance, and other relevant activities, and will be subject to appropriate contractual obligations.

Transfers of Personal Data

Some of the recipients to whom we may disclose data may be located in different jurisdictions. In some cases, this may include countries located outside of the country where you are located, including countries outside of the US or the European Union and/or European Economic Area ("EEA"), including in jurisdictions that the European Union has not recognized as providing an adequate level of protection. In such cases, we make the transfers in compliance with applicable law, typically in reliance on Standard Contractual Clauses approved by the European Commission. You may request a copy of the Standard Contractual Clauses by contacting us as described below.

How Long Will ClickUp Keep My Personal Data?

We retain your personal data as long as necessary to fulfill the processing needs listed above, and for any longer period as may be permitted or required by law, or as may be necessary in connection with any ongoing relationship you may have with ClickUp. Your personal data may persist in copies made for backup and business continuity purposes for additional time. Where personal data is kept beyond the time that we normally would need to keep it, that period will be determined based on the applicable local law.

How does ClickUp Protect my Personal Data?

ClickUp takes technical and organizational measures to protect your personal data against accidental or unlawful destruction or accidental loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access. However, no method of transmission over the Internet, and no means of electronic or physical storage, is absolutely secure, and thus we cannot ensure or warrant the security of that information.

SMS Messaging

In the event that you consent to contact by SMS, the following applies:

You may provide your telephone number for SMS messaging as part of your application for employment, although you are not required to do so. Your application will not be adversely affected should you choose not to provide an SMS contact number.

When you opt-in to SMS messaging with ClickUp, we use your information to communicate with you regarding your employment application and potential employment. Personal data collected will not be shared with any third parties, excluding aggregators and providers of Text Message services.

No personal information or opt-in consent obtained will be shared with third parties for their own purposes. Your information is only shared with our SMS service provider to enable messaging.

To Opt-Out of SMS contact, Reply STOP to any message to unsubscribe from our SMS list. After unsubscribing, we will remove your number from our list within 24 hours. For help, reply HELP or contact us as described below.

Message and data rates may apply, and the message frequency will vary. Carriers will not be liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

Your Rights

You may have rights in relation to your personal data. These can differ depending on the jurisdiction and they are typically subject to important exceptions, but, where they apply, they can be summarized in broad terms as follows:

📤 Right of access. You may have the right to confirm with us whether your personal data is processed, and if it is, to request access to that personal data including the categories of personal data processed, the purpose of the processing and the recipients or categories of recipients, and other information about the processing. We do have to take into account the interests of others though, so this is not an absolute right, and in some cases permitted by law we may charge a fee.

You may have the right to confirm with us whether your personal data is processed, and if it is, to request access to that personal data including the categories of personal data processed, the purpose of the processing and the recipients or categories of recipients, and other information about the processing. We do have to take into account the interests of others though, so this is not an absolute right, and in some cases permitted by law we may charge a fee. 🗂 Right to rectification. You may have the right to rectify inaccurate or incomplete personal data concerning you.

You may have the right to rectify inaccurate or incomplete personal data concerning you. 🗑 Right to erasure. You may have the right to ask us to erase certain personal data concerning you.

You may have the right to ask us to erase certain personal data concerning you. 📟 Right to restriction of processing. In limited circumstances, you may have the right to request that we restrict processing of your personal data.

In limited circumstances, you may have the right to request that we restrict processing of your personal data. 💾 Right to data portability. You may have the right to receive certain personal data concerning you, which you have provided to us, in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format and you may have the right to have the data transmitted to another entity.

You may have the right to receive certain personal data concerning you, which you have provided to us, in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format and you may have the right to have the data transmitted to another entity. 🤖 Right to object and rights relating to automated decision-making. You may have the right to object, on grounds relating to your particular situation, at any time to the processing of your personal data, including profiling, by us and we can be required to no longer process your personal data. Subject to local legal requirements and limitations, you can contact us (see below: How to Contact Us) to request further information about automated decision-making, object to or opt-out of our use of automated decision-making, or request an automated decision to be reviewed by a human being so you can express your view and contest the decision.

You may have the right to object, on grounds relating to your particular situation, at any time to the processing of your personal data, including profiling, by us and we can be required to no longer process your personal data. Subject to local legal requirements and limitations, you can contact us (see below: How to Contact Us) to request further information about automated decision-making, object to or opt-out of our use of automated decision-making, or request an automated decision to be reviewed by a human being so you can express your view and contest the decision. 🚫 Right to withdraw consent. In the very limited cases in which we may process your personal data on the basis of your consent, you have the right to withdraw that consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal.

How to Contact Us

By email: data@clickup.com

By postal mail or courier: