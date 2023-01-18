ClickUp—where teams click.

Connect technical and creative teams, consolidate tools, and unlock productivity organization-wide with ClickUp's all-in-one work hub.

  • 88% of customers see better collaboration

  • 97% of customers report greater work efficiency

  • 88% of customers report greater visibility

  • 90% of customers improve info gathering & sharing

Frame 1618868767.png
Frame 1618868767.png

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

  • Booking-dot-com Logo
  • IBM Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Fortinet Logo
  • Tibco Logo
  • Spotify Logo
  • T-Mobile Logo
  • Netflix Logo

State of Productivity

Company-wide productivity is broken.

More tools, context switching, and communication siloes are driving less productivity and collaboration.

Information loss.

In a typical day, employees spend 59 minutes simply looking for information trapped within tools and applications.

Toggle tax.

Employees spend almost four hours a week reorienting themselves after switching between applications.

Lack of collaboration.

86% of employees in leadership positions blame lack of collaboration as the top reason for workplace failures.

Productivity debt.

The US saw its biggest drop in productivity since 1947.

We use ClickUp wall-to-wall, from our Services Team to Client Success to Executives. As a large marketing agency, ClickUp gives us the work visibility we need and is instrumental in how we more efficiently deliver on client projects.
1663109019072.jpeg
Lauren MakielskiChief of Staff at Hawke Media

Collaborate

Work better together in one platform.

Workforce coordination costs and operational inefficiencies are forcing companies to free their teams from siloes and get work done together.

88% of customers collaborate better after working in ClickUp's all-in-one productivity platform

We use ClickUp wall-to-wall, from our Services Team to Client Success to Executives. As a large marketing agency, ClickUp gives us the work visibility we need and is instrumental in how we more efficiently deliver on client projects.
1663109019072.jpeg
Lauren MakielskiChief of Staff at Hawke Media
Frame 1618868768.png

Customer Story

Innovation driven by collaboration.

"Our engineers and product managers were bogged down with manual status updates between Jira and other tools. With ClickUp, we’ve regained hours of wasted time on duplicative tasks. Even better, we’ve accelerated product releases by improving work handoff between QA, tech writing, and marketing."

—Nick Herrera, Sr. Director of Software Engineering at Pressed

Consolidate

Take back your tech stack.

Teams are managing hundreds of apps to get their jobs done. Between growing toggle tax and bloated software budgets, companies are consolidating their tech stacks to do more with less.

40% of ClickUp customers have used the platform to replace at least three tools.

Medium.png
It's my job to make sure we are delivering on what we promised...I'm lucky to say that ClickUp has allowed me to see the end-to-end process.
1649107156050.jpeg
Zel CramptonPresident & CEO at Diggs

Visibility

See everything in one place.

Company objectives can quickly get lost in translation as they turn into team tasks. To identify blockers, pivot quickly, and deliver on time, teams need one place to see all work.

88% of ClickUp customers have used the platform to improve visibility.

It's my job to make sure we are delivering on what we promised...I'm lucky to say that ClickUp has allowed me to see the end-to-end process.
1649107156050.jpeg
Zel CramptonPresident & CEO at Diggs
header graphic-500h.png

Webinar

Maximize your entire team's productivity.

Let our experts show you how to bring work, teams, and productivity into one platform.

Solutions for all Teams

Productivity without silos

Learn how teams work better together in one platform.

Development Teams Card

Development

Manage roadmaps, product development, bug tracking, Agile projects, Git integrations, and more.

Marketing Calendar

Marketing

Manage marketing projects, campaigns, clients, and more all in one place.

Sales List view

Sales

Manage everything from lead tracking, deals, and customer onboarding in one place.

Design Proofing view

Design

Streamline your design process, share feedback, and maximize your team's resources.

Timeline Product Management view

Product Management

Manage product roadmaps, development priorities, and your team — all in one place.

List view HR

Human Resources

Manage employee onboarding, HR documents, performance tracking and more.

All teams. All work. One platform.

Log into ClickUp and invite your team today.

icon of life preserver ring

Free training & 24-hours support

icon of a shield

Serious about security & privacy

icon of an odometer

Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months