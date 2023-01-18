State of Productivity
Company-wide productivity is broken.
More tools, context switching, and communication siloes are driving less productivity and collaboration.
Information loss.
In a typical day, employees spend 59 minutes simply looking for information trapped within tools and applications.
Toggle tax.
Employees spend almost four hours a week reorienting themselves after switching between applications.
Lack of collaboration.
86% of employees in leadership positions blame lack of collaboration as the top reason for workplace failures.
Productivity debt.
The US saw its biggest drop in productivity since 1947.