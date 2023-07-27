Track and evaluate idle time using the Time Analysis Template. Improve productivity by identifying causes of idle time and taking countermeasures to reduce them.
Time AnalysisAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
-
ACTION IN PROGRESS, DONE, NEEDS ACTION
- Idle Time (Hours)
- Total Workers Cost
- Worker Cost/Hour
- Department
- No. of Workers
- Total Line Utilities Cost
- Total Idle Time Cost
- Line Utilities Cost
- Root Cause
- Production Line
- Product
- Log Idle Time Form
- Idle Time Issues
- Action Status
- Getting Started Guide
- List of Idle Times