Test management is essential for any software development team looking to ensure their product is reliable and ready for release. That's why ClickUp's Test Management Template is designed to make test management easy.

This template will help you:

Develop effective strategies for tracking and managing tests

Visually track progress and evaluate results, including pass/fail criteria

Collaborate with your team on bugs, issues, and feature requests

Whether you're running a few manual tests or managing an automated system of thousands, this template will provide the framework for success!

Benefits of a Test Management Template

A test management template can help you keep track of all the information necessary to manage your tests:

Track the progress of your tests

Keep track of user feedback

Manage your test schedules

Monitor test results

Generate reports

Main Elements of a Test Management Template

ClickUp's Test Management Template is designed to help you manage the entire testing process. This Folder template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with 11 different custom statuses such as Skip, In Progress, Archive, Ready For Review, and To Do, to easily track the status of tests

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your tests

Custom Views: Open 2 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Getting Started Tips and the Embed view, to help you hit the ground running

Project Management: Improve test management with automations, AI, embedded forms, and more

How to Use a Test Management Template

Managing tests can be a challenge, but using the Test Management Template in ClickUp can help streamline the process. Follow these steps to get the most out of the template:

1. Develop a test plan

A test plan outlines the scope, objectives, resources, and timeline for a testing project. It should also include the specific test cases, scripts, and criteria for evaluating results.

Create a Doc in ClickUp to design and document your test plan.

2. Create test cases

Test cases are individual tests that should be conducted to verify that the product or software works as expected. Create test cases for each feature or component of the product.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to create test cases and assign them to team members.

3. Assign tasks to testers

Once you have your test cases, assign tasks to your testers. Use the Template to assign tasks, track progress, and document results.

Use Board view in ClickUp to assign tasks to team members and track their progress.

4. Execute the tests

Once the tasks have been assigned, it’s time to execute the tests. Your testers will use the test cases to verify that the product works as expected.

Use Gantt Chart in ClickUp to create a timeline for tests and set deadlines for each task.

5. Review and analyze results

After tests have been completed, review the results and analyze any discrepancies. Use the test results to make changes or adjustments to the product if needed.

Create Milestones in ClickUp to track progress and review results.

Get Started with ClickUp's Test Management Template

Quality assurance teams can use this Test Management Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to planning, executing, and tracking test results.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to manage tests:

Use the Getting Started Tips View to get quick tips and tricks on how to use the template

The Embed View will help you embed external test results into the template to ensure accuracy

Organize tasks into eleven different statuses: Skip, In Progress, Archive, Ready For Review, To Do, and more, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through tasks to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Test Management Template Today

Related Templates