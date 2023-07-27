Managing services-based tasks is no easy feat. That's why ClickUp's Services Timesheet template is such a boon to teams that need to track time, costs, and resources for each service they provide.

This Timesheet Template allows you to:

Keep track of service hours and billable time in one convenient place

Measure resource usage across multiple projects

Easily allocate resources between projects and services

Plus, the template comes with handy charts and graphs to help you visualize progress so that teams can analyze their processes in real time. And since it integrates with other key apps like Stripe and PayPal, you can keep everything connected—and everyone in sync!

Benefits of a Services Timesheet Template

Services time sheets are an excellent way to track the time employees spend on specific tasks. They can help you:

Keep track of employee hours and ensure they're spent in a responsible way

Evaluate the effectiveness of your training programs

Determine if employees are working excessive hours

Main Elements of a Services Timesheet Template

ClickUp's Services Timesheet Template is designed to help you track and manage the hours of your services team. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark task status such as Approved, Needs Attention, Reviewing, and To Review to keep track of timesheet status

Custom Fields: Use 12 different custom attributes such as Total Pay, Paid Sick Hours, Paid Vacation Hours, Hourly Rate, Employee Signature, and more to track services team hours

Custom Views: Open 5 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Monthly Breakdown, Getting Started Guide, Weekly Breakdown, Employee Summary, and Daily Timesheet Log so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve team service tracking with time tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use a Services Timesheet Template

Creating a services timesheet can help you keep track of the time you spend providing services and ensure you are billing your clients accurately. The following steps will help you get started:

1. Create a spreadsheet

The first step is to create a spreadsheet or table in a document editor like Google Sheets or Excel. This spreadsheet should include columns for the date, start time, end time, service performed, client name, and total hours.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to set up a customizable spreadsheet for your services timesheet.

2. Enter data

Once you have your spreadsheet set up, you can start entering data. For each service you provide, enter the date, start time, end time, service performed, and client name into the corresponding columns.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track each data point for each service performed.

3. Calculate total hours

Once you have entered all the necessary data, you can calculate the total hours you spent providing the service. To do this, subtract the start time from the end time and add the result to the total hours column.

Create a Goal in ClickUp to track the total hours worked on each project.

4. Review the timesheet

Once the data has been entered, take a moment to review the timesheet to make sure all the information is correct and complete. If any adjustments need to be made, make sure to do so before moving on.

Use the Board view in Clickup to review and adjust the timesheet.

5. Bill clients

Once you have reviewed the timesheet and made any necessary adjustments, you can use it to bill your clients. Make sure to include any additional fees or taxes that may apply.

Use Automations in Clickup to automatically generate invoices for clients based on the services timesheet.

Get Started with ClickUp's Services Timesheet Template

Service providers can use this Services Timesheet Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to tracking hours worked and billing customers.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to track and manage services:

Use the Monthly Breakdown View to quickly view all services, hours worked, and employee performance

The Getting Started Guide View will help you get set up and familiarize yourself with the template

The Weekly Breakdown View will help you track progress on all services throughout the week

The Employee Summary View will give you an overview of each employee's performance

The Daily Timesheet Log View will help you monitor and analyze time spent on each service

Organize services into four different statuses: Approved, Needs Attention, Reviewing, To Review, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through services to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze services to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Services Timesheet Template Today

Related Templates