Competition in the digital world is fierce, and SEO is one of the most important tools for success. Knowing what your competitors are up to and how you can outperform them requires diligent research and an organized approach.

That's where ClickUp's SEO Competitor Analysis Template comes in! This powerful template will help you:

Analyze and monitor your competitors' SEO performance

Identify valuable SEO opportunities for your website

Track progress towards success with easy-to-use visuals

Benefits of a SEO Competitor Analysis Template

Competitor analysis is an important part of any successful search engine optimization (SEO) campaign. A good SEO competitor analysis template can help you gain insights into how your competitors rank for organic keywords and inform your own SEO strategy. Here are some of the benefits of conducting a competitor analysis:

Gain insights into what keywords your competitors are targeting and how their content is structured

Identify areas where your competitors are stronger than you, as well as areas where you can outrank them

Monitor changes in your competitor’s SEO performance and adjust your own strategy accordingly

Stay up to date on the latest SEO trends and techniques

Main Elements of a SEO Competitor Analysis Template

ClickUp's SEO Competitor Analysis Template is designed to help you analyze your competitors and improve your own website's SEO. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark task status such as Complete, In Progress and To Do to keep track of the progress of each analysis

Custom Fields: Use 27 different custom attributes such as Traffic Visibility Findings, Content Score, Estimate Organic Traffic Value, Avg of Images in Articles, Domain Score, to save vital information about competitors and easily visualize competitive data

Custom Views: Open 6 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as Accessibility, Traffic Visibility, Status Board, Content Quality, Getting Started Guide, so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve competitor analysis tracking with time tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use a SEO Competitor Analysis Template

Competitor analysis is an important part of SEO strategy, so here are some helpful steps to follow when using the SEO Competitor Analysis Template in ClickUp:

1. Identify your competitors

The first step is to identify who your competitors are. This means researching their domain and keywords to get an idea of how they’re performing in search engine results pages (SERPs).

Use the Table view in ClickUp to create a spreadsheet and list out the domains and keywords of your competitors.

2. Analyze your competitors

Once you’ve identified your competitors, it’s time to analyze their SEO performance. Look at their website, backlinks, and keyword rankings to get a better understanding of their strategies and how they’re outperforming you.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track and analyze your competitors’ websites and backlinks.

3. Compare and contrast

Now that you’ve identified and analyzed your competitors, it’s time to compare and contrast their strategies with your own. Look for similarities and differences in order to create a better understanding of what is working and what isn’t.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set specific goals and objectives for your analysis.

4. Create an action plan

Once you’ve compared and contrasted your competitors’ strategies, you can create an action plan to take advantage of their strengths and weaknesses.

Create tasks in ClickUp and assign them to your team to ensure that everyone knows what they should be doing.

Marketing professionals can use this SEO Competitor Analysis Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to analysing competitor performance and understanding the competitive landscape.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to analyze your competitors:

Use the Accessibility View to compare your website’s accessibility with that of your competitors

The Traffic Visibility View will help you understand how much traffic your competitors are getting

The Status Board View will give you an overview of the progress you are making on analyzing your competitors

The Content Quality View will compare the quality of your website’s content to that of your competitors

The Getting Started Guide View will provide you with helpful tips and tricks on how to get started analyzing your competitors

Organize tasks into three different statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through tasks to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

