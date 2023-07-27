Security Report

Security reports have legal, historical, evidential, and statistical importance, storing this information efficiently in record-keeping systems. Also, these reports provide detailed information on the given situation and can be referenced for a better course of action. This template allows the user to keep track of various security reports and distinct file numbers that facilitate effective record-keeping and access.

Template Includes

    • +3
    • CASE CLOSED, CASE MANAGEMENT, DECISIONS, ESCALATE, NEW REPORTS, REVIEWING

  • Informant Contact Number
  • Date of Incident
  • Report Summary
  • Incident Number
  • Parties Involved
  • Location
  • Threat Level
  • Informant Name
  • Responding Officer
  • Detailed Narrative
  • Occupation

  • Summary of Reports
  • Priority Table
  • Report Status
  • Getting Started Guide
