Security Report

Security reports have legal, historical, evidential, and statistical importance, storing this information efficiently in record-keeping systems. Also, these reports provide detailed information on the given situation and can be referenced for a better course of action. This template allows the user to keep track of various security reports and distinct file numbers that facilitate effective record-keeping and access.
CASE CLOSED, CASE MANAGEMENT, DECISIONS, ESCALATE, NEW REPORTS, REVIEWING
- Informant Contact Number
- Date of Incident
- Report Summary
- Incident Number
- Parties Involved
- Location
- Threat Level
- Informant Name
- Responding Officer
- Detailed Narrative
- Occupation
- Summary of Reports
- Priority Table
- Report Status
