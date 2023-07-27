Standard RFI

A Request for Information (RFI) emphasizes a pertinent query on a design or technical issue for which a written answer is necessary after containing a particular project and contextual administrative details. An RFI template's format and structure are standardized, simplifying and streamlining the official communication process.

Template Includes

    • +4
    • ACKNOWLEDGEMENT, CANCELLED, COMPLETE, DELIVERY, NEW REQUEST, RELAY TO INTERNAL, REQUEST IN PROGRESS

  • Email Address
  • Department
  • Due Date
  • Affiliation
  • RFI Category
  • Deliverable
  • Phone
  • Requester's Name

  • Requests
  • RFI Process
  • RFI Ticket
  • Delivery Schedule
  • Getting Started Guide
