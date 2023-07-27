The amount of days an employee is permitted to take off work is known as paid time off (PTO). It includes (but is not limited to) vacation days, federal holidays, maternity leave, sick days, and personal events and is based on labor laws and corporate policy.
PTO CalendarAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +2
-
APPROVED, COMPLETE, DENIED, IN REVIEW, NEW REQUEST
- Approver
- PTO Days
- PTO Reason
- PTO Type
- PTO Database
- PTO Approvals
- PTO Calendar
- PTO Request Form
- Getting Started Guide