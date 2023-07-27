Portfolio Management is the centralized control of the procedures, techniques, and tools that project managers and project management offices use to evaluate and coordinate the management of ongoing or future projects based on a variety of essential criteria.
Portfolio ManagementAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +1
-
COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, NEW, AT RISK
-
-
-
- +9
-
NEW, COMPLETE, NEW, AT RISK, IN PROGRESS, COMPLETE, NEW, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, AT RISK, AT RISK, IN PROGRESS
- 💰Balance
- 💸Expenses
- 💯Progress
- 💷Estimated Cost
- 🙋Team
- 💰Balance
-
Time tracking
-
Priorities
-
-
Time estimates
-
Milestones
-
Custom fields
-
Remap dependencies
-
Dependency warning
-
Multiple assignees
- Portfolio Master List
- Project SOPs
- Getting Started Guide
- List