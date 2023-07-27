Podcast Plan

The Podcast Planning template helps the user to plot down all the activities necessary to publish a new episode. It shows the organization of tasks in the different phases of the planning.
Podcast PlanAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +2
-
CANCELLED, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, ON HOLD, TO DO
- Topic
- Listens
- Podcast Stage
- Episode Title
- Subscribers
- Rating
- Show Notes
- Edited Recording Link
- Banner
- Type of Podcast
- Recording Date
- Publishing Date
- Progress Status
- Downloads
- Audiogram
- Episode Number
- Recording Link
- Topic Form
- Getting Started Guide
- Podcast Episodes
- Analytics
- Podcast Topic
- Planning Stage