Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) are essential for setting goals and tracking progress. But it can be hard to keep everyone aligned and on track, especially when you have multiple teams working on different projects across a wide variety of areas.

That's why ClickUp's OKR Framework Template is here to help! It provides a simple but powerful way to ensure that all your teams are focused on the same objectives. With this template, you'll be able to:

Create specific SMART goals that align with your team's main objective

Track progress against those goals in real-time

Easily identify roadblocks before they become critical issues

Whether it's launching a product or marketing campaign, our OKR Framework Template will keep everyone on the same page and make sure your projects stay on track!

Benefits of an OKR Framework Template

Objectives and Key Results (OKR) can help organizations set goals and measure their progress. Using an OKR framework template can help you:

Clarify an organization's overall strategy and objectives

Focus the team on a few priority goals

Measure progress in a systematic way

Encourage collaboration and alignment between teams

Main Elements of an OKR Framework Template

ClickUp's OKR Framework Template is designed to help you track and measure progress towards your organizational goals. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark task status such as Complete, In Progress, and To Do to keep track of the progress of each goal

Custom Fields: Use 5 different custom attributes such as OKR Type, Department, Progress, OKR Point, and Team to save vital information about objectives and easily visualize progress

Custom Views: Open 4 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Global OKR, Getting Started Guide, OKR Progress Board, and Timeline so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve goal tracking with time tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use an OKR Framework Template

The OKR framework is a great tool to set and track goals. Here are 6 steps to help you get started with creating your own OKR framework:

1. Identify your main objectives

Start by brainstorming and identifying the main objectives for your organization. These objectives should be broad and aspirational, and should reflect the overall direction and strategy of your organization.

Create a Doc in ClickUp to list out all your main objectives.

2. Set measurable key results

Once you’ve identified your objectives, it’s time to set measurable key results (KRs). These KRs should be specific, measurable, and achievable. For example, if your objective is to increase sales, your key results might include increasing the number of sales leads by 10%, or increasing revenue by 10%.

Create tasks in ClickUp to define the key results you want to achieve.

3. Set timeline and milestones

Set a timeline for each objective and key result. This should include milestones that will help you measure progress throughout the process.

Create Milestones in ClickUp to track progress towards achieving your goals.

4. Assign tasks

To ensure each goal and key result is achieved, it’s important to assign tasks and delegate responsibilities to the appropriate team members.

Create tasks in ClickUp and assign them to the relevant team members.

5. Monitor progress

It’s important to regularly monitor the progress of each goal and key result. This will help you identify any areas where you may need to make adjustments or take corrective action.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to get a quick overview of all your OKR progress at once.

6. Celebrate success

Once you’ve achieved your goals and key results, take the time to celebrate your success. Recognize the hard work and dedication of your team, and use it as motivation for future projects.

Set a recurring task in ClickUp to remind yourself to celebrate your team's successes.

