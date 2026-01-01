Business Case Analysis Template for Notion

Are you ready to make data-driven decisions that drive your business forward? Introducing ClickUp's Business Case Analysis Template! This template is a game-changer for business analysts and consultants looking to evaluate project feasibility and potential impact with ease. Say goodbye to endless spreadsheets and hello to streamlined financial, strategic, and operational assessments—all in one place!

Evaluating projects and investments is crucial for making informed decisions that drive business success. The Business Case Analysis template in ClickUp empowers analysts and consultants to do this effectively by:

To conduct a thorough Business Case Analysis in ClickUp, leverage the template's key components:

1. Define the purpose of the analysis

Before diving into the business case analysis, clearly outline the purpose of the document. Are you evaluating a new project, assessing a potential investment, or exploring a strategic partnership? Understanding the objective will guide the entire analysis process.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set a clear objective for your business case analysis.

2. Gather relevant data and information

Collect all the necessary data required for the analysis. This could include market research, financial projections, competitor analysis, and any other relevant information that will help support your case.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to organize and categorize the data you've gathered for easy reference.

3. Identify key stakeholders and decision

-makers

Determine the key individuals who will be involved in reviewing and approving the business case. These stakeholders may include executives, investors, or department heads. Understanding their perspectives and priorities will help tailor your analysis to their needs.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to keep track of stakeholders and assign specific tasks to each individual involved.

4. Conduct a SWOT analysis

Perform a comprehensive SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis to evaluate the internal and external factors that may impact the success of the business case. This analysis will help you identify potential risks and advantages associated with your proposal.

Use a Whiteboard in ClickUp to visually map out the results of your SWOT analysis for easy reference.

5. Develop a financial model

Create a detailed financial model to quantify the costs, benefits, and potential ROI of the proposed initiative. This model should include revenue projections, cost estimates, and any other financial implications of the business case.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to track and visualize the financial metrics of your business case analysis.

6. Present the business case

Compile all the findings, data, and analysis into a coherent and compelling business case document. Clearly articulate the problem statement, proposed solution, supporting evidence, and expected outcomes. Be prepared to present and defend your case to the stakeholders.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a professional and structured business case document that can be easily shared and presented to decision-makers.