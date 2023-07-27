Having a productive meeting is essential for collaboration and getting everyone on the same page. But remembering all that was said and done during a meeting can be challenging. That's why ClickUp created the perfect Minutes of Meeting template to capture every detail of your meeting and keep your team organized!

ClickUp's MoM template helps you:

Document every detail, action item, and progress made in an organized way

Create easily shareable documents and securely store them in one place

Review past meetings to track progress or refer back for future planning

This template helps you capture all the important details from every meeting, so your team can stay up-to-date and collaborate efficiently.

What are Minutes of Meeting (MoM)

A MoM is a written record of the decisions and actions taken during a meeting. It provides an overview of discussions that took place, as well as any action items or tasks that were assigned. At the end of the meeting, a member takes responsibility to create and maintain the minutes, which must be approved by all attendees before it becomes official.



The MoM is an important document for both internal and external use for organizations. For internal stakeholders, it serves as a reminder of key decisions that were made during the meeting and can be used to track progress on action items or tasks. For external stakeholders, it serves as a way to show transparency in decision-making processes within the organization. The MoM should also be saved for records keeping purposes and can be used for future reference if needed.

Benefits of Keeping a MoM

Minutes of Meeting are an essential part of any business or organization. The MoM serves as a written record of decisions that were made and actions that need to be taken in order to ensure the successful completion of a project. By focusing on the details of what was discussed during a meeting, a MoM can help ensure that everyone involved is on the same page and working together towards achieving the group's goals.

Some benefits of using Minutes Of Meeting (MoM) include: clearer communication between meetings, accountability for tasks assigned to team members, better understanding of how decisions were made, and documentation of changes or updates that were discussed during the meeting. Additionally, since MoMs are written documents they can be referred to whenever there’s need clarification on the specifics of what was discussed or agreed upon at prior meetings. This way, no one will ever forget what was concluded at past meetings, allowing projects to move forward without any unnecessary delays or confusion.

Ensure key decisions and actions are noted, tracked, and agreed upon

Enables effective communication among all participants

Provide a clear timeline of events leading up to the meeting

Help document progress made over time on particular topics or initiatives

What Are the Main Elements of a Minutes Of Meeting Template?

When it comes to taking minutes of a meeting, there are certain elements that should be included in the document. These include:

Meeting date and time

List of attendees and their roles

Objectives/ goals of the meeting

Agenda topics discussed

Actions/ decisions made

Next steps and timeline for follow-up

Signatures or initials of attendees to verify accuracy

Having an organized, easy-to-read template can help keep the entire process on track. ClickUp's Minutes Of Meeting (MoM) Template is perfect for this purpose—and is free to use.

How to Create and Use a Minutes Of Meeting Template

Taking minutes at a meeting is an important part of keeping the event organized and on track. Here are some steps to make sure that you document the meeting accurately:

1. Confirm agenda.

At the start of the meeting, confirm with all participants what the agenda items are and how long each item will take. Establish any necessary changes or additions to the agenda, if needed.

Use Checklists in ClickUp to keep track of agenda items and ensure that everything is discussed during the meeting.

2. Record attendees.

Take note of who is attending the meeting and their roles within the organization or project team. This may also include external stakeholders who may have been called in for specific parts of the discussion.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track which attendees were present and their respective roles.

3. Document actions and decisions made throughout the meeting.

Throughout the course of the meeting, take notes on every action and decision made so that they can be easily referred back to later on by anyone who was not present at the gathering. Make sure to include details like dates, deadlines, assigned tasks, agreed-upon solutions, etc., for easy reference later on.

Create tasks in ClickUp for each action item discussed during your meetings so everyone has a clear understanding of what needs to be done next and by when it needs to be completed by..

4. Recap main points.

At the end of each agenda item, summarize what was discussed and ensure that everyone is on board with any decisions made before moving onto new topics . This provides clarity about which direction you should pursue , as well as helping everyone understand what’s been agreed upon .

Use Docs in ClickUp to record detailed summaries of each discussion topic at your meetings , so everyone knows exactly what was concluded after each item has been discussed .

Troubleshooting Common Mistakes with Minutes Of Meeting

Minutes of Meeting is a great tool for keeping track of conversations and decisions made in the workplace. However, if not done correctly, it can lead to confusion among team members and missed action items. Common mistakes when creating MoMs include failing to provide enough detail, not assigning tasks or due dates, and failing to keep track of changes or additions made to the meeting agenda.

In order for MoMs to be effective, it's important that all stakeholders are aware of who is responsible for specific tasks, when they need to be completed by, and any changes that have been agreed upon during the meeting. To avoid this problem in the future, make sure you thoroughly review the MoM after each meeting and assign action items where needed; set clear expectations and deadlines; document any changes that were made; and provide detailed notes on key conversations. By taking these steps, you'll ensure that your team stays on track with their goals and actions.

Failing to record key decisions

Not including all attendees

Not having a clear agenda

Forgetting to write the summary at the end of the meeting

Not clearly noting any action items or follow-up tasks

