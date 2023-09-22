With ClickUp's PI Planning Meeting Agenda Template, you can ensure that everyone is on board and working towards the same goals, making your next PI a resounding success. Start planning with confidence today!

Planning for success is crucial for Agile development teams, and the PI Planning Meeting Agenda Template is here to help. With this template, you can:

Multiple Views: While this template is primarily a Doc template, you can also utilize other views in ClickUp to supplement your PI Planning Meeting. For example, use the Board view to visualize your backlog, the Calendar view to schedule your meeting, and the Table view to track action items and follow-ups.

Export and Sharing: Export the agenda as a PDF or share it with stakeholders outside of ClickUp for easy access and collaboration.

Version Control: Keep track of changes made to the agenda with the document's version control feature. This ensures that everyone is working on the latest version and can view previous versions if needed.

Collaboration: Collaborate with your team in real-time by sharing the agenda with them. They can add comments, suggestions, and updates directly within the document.

Customization: Customize the agenda to fit your specific needs by adding or removing sections, and modifying the content within each section.

Document Structure: The template provides a pre-defined structure for your PI Planning Meeting agenda, including sections for objectives, team introductions, program vision, backlog refinement, capacity planning, risks and dependencies, and more.

If you're planning to conduct a PI (Program Increment) planning meeting, using a template can help streamline the process and ensure that all necessary topics are covered. Here are five steps to use the PI Planning Meeting Agenda Template in ClickUp:

1. Set the meeting goals and objectives

Before the meeting, establish clear goals and objectives for the PI planning session. What do you hope to achieve during the meeting? Are there specific outcomes or deliverables that need to be discussed? Clearly defining the purpose of the meeting will help keep everyone focused and ensure that the agenda aligns with the desired outcomes.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set meeting objectives and track progress towards them.

2. Identify the key topics to be discussed

Next, determine the key topics that need to be addressed during the meeting. This could include reviewing the previous PI's accomplishments, discussing the current state of the project, identifying risks and dependencies, assigning teams and resources, and setting the goals and objectives for the upcoming PI. Break down each topic into subtopics or questions that need to be addressed to ensure a comprehensive discussion.

Create tasks in ClickUp to outline the key topics and subtopics to be discussed during the meeting.

3. Allocate time for each agenda item

Once you have identified the key topics, allocate specific time slots for each agenda item. This will help ensure that the meeting stays on track and that each topic receives the appropriate amount of attention. Be realistic about the time needed for each item and allow for breaks or buffer time in case discussions run longer than expected.

Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visually allocate time slots for each agenda item and ensure a balanced schedule.

4. Assign facilitators and speakers

To ensure a smooth and organized meeting, assign facilitators and speakers for each agenda item. The facilitator should guide the discussion, keep track of time, and ensure that everyone has an opportunity to contribute. Speakers should be assigned to present on specific topics or provide updates on relevant areas of the project. Clearly communicate these roles and expectations to the assigned individuals prior to the meeting.

Use Automations in ClickUp to automatically assign facilitators and speakers based on predefined rules or criteria.

5. Share the agenda with participants

Finally, share the finalized agenda with all meeting participants well in advance of the scheduled meeting. This will give attendees an opportunity to review the agenda, prepare any necessary materials or presentations, and come to the meeting fully prepared. Additionally, encourage participants to provide any input or suggestions for the agenda to ensure that all relevant topics are covered.

Send the agenda to participants using the Email feature in ClickUp, or simply share it via a shared Doc or task comments.