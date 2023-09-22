Whether you're a sales professional or an account manager, this template will help you make the most out of your discovery meetings and lay the groundwork for meaningful client relationships. Don't miss out on this powerful tool—try ClickUp's Discovery Meeting Agenda Template today!

Discovery meetings are the gateway to understanding your client's needs and building a strong foundation for a successful partnership. But without a structured agenda, it's easy to get off track and miss important details. That's where ClickUp's Discovery Meeting Agenda Template comes in!

When you use the Discovery Meeting Agenda Template, you'll experience the following benefits:

With ClickUp's Discovery Meeting Agenda Template, you can streamline your meeting preparation and ensure that everyone is on the same page during your discovery sessions.

ClickUp's Discovery Meeting Agenda Template is designed to help you plan and facilitate productive discovery meetings with your team. Here are the main elements of this Doc template:

When preparing for a discovery meeting, it's important to have a clear agenda in place. Follow these steps to effectively use the Discovery Meeting Agenda Template in ClickUp:

1. Define the meeting objectives

Before the meeting, clearly define what you hope to achieve. Are you looking to gather information, understand client needs, or identify pain points? Having a clear objective will help guide the conversation and ensure that everyone is on the same page.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to outline the objectives and share it with the meeting participants.

2. Prepare questions

To facilitate a productive discussion, prepare a list of questions to ask during the meeting. These questions should help you understand the client's needs, challenges, and goals. Be sure to include open-ended questions that encourage detailed responses.

Create tasks in ClickUp to list out the questions you want to ask and assign them to the appropriate team members.

3. Share the agenda

Send the meeting agenda to all participants prior to the meeting. This will give them an opportunity to review the topics that will be discussed and come prepared with any necessary information or documents. Sharing the agenda in advance also helps set expectations and ensures that everyone is on the same page.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule the meeting and attach the agenda to the event.

4. Facilitate the discussion

During the meeting, follow the agenda and guide the conversation based on the objectives and questions you prepared. Encourage open and honest communication, and actively listen to the client's responses. Take notes on key points and any action items that arise during the discussion.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to take meeting notes and track action items assigned to team members.

5. Follow up and take action

After the meeting, send a follow-up email to recap the discussion and any action items that were identified. This ensures that all participants are on the same page and have a clear understanding of next steps. Assign tasks in ClickUp to team members responsible for each action item and set due dates to keep everyone accountable.

Use the Email feature in ClickUp to send the follow-up email and the Tasks feature to assign and track action items.