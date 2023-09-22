Say goodbye to scattered thoughts and hello to productive and inclusive meetings. Try ClickUp's ADHD Meeting Agenda Template today and unlock the power of structured collaboration.

1. Set clear meeting objectives

Before the meeting, determine the specific objectives you want to achieve. This could include discussing project updates, brainstorming new ideas, or solving a specific problem. Clearly defining the purpose of the meeting will help keep everyone focused and on track.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear meeting objectives and track progress.

2. Create an agenda

Prepare a structured agenda that outlines the topics to be discussed and the order in which they will be addressed. Be sure to allocate specific time slots for each item to ensure that the meeting stays on schedule.

Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to create a visual timeline of the meeting agenda and easily adjust timings.

3. Share the agenda in advance

Distribute the meeting agenda to all participants ahead of time, allowing them to review the topics and come prepared with any necessary information or questions. Sharing the agenda in advance will help everyone be more engaged and contribute effectively during the meeting.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to share the meeting agenda with team members and allow them to add their own comments or suggestions.

4. Use visual aids

To support engagement and comprehension during the meeting, consider using visual aids such as charts, graphs, or slides. Visuals can help ADHD participants stay focused and understand complex information more easily.

Use the Whiteboards or Dashboards in ClickUp to create and share visual aids that enhance the meeting discussions.

5. Keep the meeting focused

During the meeting, it's important to keep distractions at bay and maintain a focused environment. Encourage active participation and limit interruptions by implementing meeting rules such as raising hands to speak or using a designated timekeeper.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders and timers to keep the meeting on track and avoid going over time.

6. Summarize action items and next steps

At the end of the meeting, summarize the key action items and next steps that were discussed. Assign responsibilities to team members and set deadlines to ensure that progress continues after the meeting.

Use tasks and due dates in ClickUp to assign action items and track progress on next steps.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's features, you can effectively manage ADHD meetings and make the most out of your time together.