As a product manager, tracking and measuring the success of your product is essential for making data-driven decisions and achieving your company's goals.
This template allows you to:
- Set clear and measurable KPIs to monitor the success of your product
- Track and visualize your KPIs in real-time to easily identify trends and make informed decisions
- Collaborate with your team to align everyone on the product's goals and strategies
- Stay organized by storing all your KPI data in one centralized location

Benefits of Product Managers KPI Tracking Template
Tracking KPIs is crucial for product managers to ensure their products are meeting business objectives. With the Product Managers KPI Tracking Template, you can:
- Monitor the performance of your products in real-time, giving you immediate insights into their success
- Identify areas of improvement and make data-driven decisions to optimize your product strategies
- Track key metrics such as revenue, customer satisfaction, and user engagement to measure the impact of your product initiatives
- Collaborate with your team by sharing visual dashboards and reports, fostering transparency and alignment
Main Elements of Product Managers KPI Tracking Template
ClickUp's Product Managers KPI Tracking template is designed to help you effectively track and manage key performance indicators. Here are the main elements of this template:
- Custom Statuses: Keep track of the progress of your KPIs with 5 different statuses including Completed, Off Track, On Track, Not Started, and At Risk.
- Custom Fields: Utilize 7 custom fields such as Progress, Department, Target Value, Actual Value, KPI, Difference, and Variance to input and analyze important data for each KPI.
- Custom Views: Access 5 different views including Summary, Getting Started Guide, Departmental OKR, Progress, and Timeline to gain different perspectives on your KPIs and monitor progress.
- Project Management: Benefit from ClickUp's project management features like time tracking, task dependencies, and integrations to streamline your KPI tracking process.
How to Use KPIs for Product Managers
Keeping track of key performance indicators (KPIs) is essential for product managers to measure the success of their products. Follow these steps to effectively use the Product Managers KPI Tracking Template in ClickUp:
1. Determine your KPIs
Start by identifying the key metrics that are most relevant to your product's success. These could include customer acquisition, retention rate, revenue growth, or user engagement. Choose KPIs that align with your product goals and will provide valuable insights into its performance.
Use custom fields in ClickUp to define and track your chosen KPIs.
2. Set targets
Once you have identified your KPIs, it's important to set specific targets for each metric. These targets should be realistic and aligned with your product's objectives. For example, if your goal is to increase user engagement, you might set a target of a 10% increase in daily active users within the next quarter.
Use goals in ClickUp to set targets for each of your KPIs.
3. Collect data
To track your KPIs, you'll need to collect relevant data on a regular basis. This could include data from analytics platforms, customer surveys, or user feedback. Determine the frequency at which you will collect data for each KPI and establish a process for gathering and organizing the necessary information.
Use automations in ClickUp to streamline the data collection process and ensure that you have up-to-date information for each KPI.
4. Analyze and interpret
Once you have collected the data, it's time to analyze and interpret the results. Compare your actual performance against the targets you set and identify any areas of improvement or success. Look for trends or patterns in the data that can provide insights into the effectiveness of your product strategy.
Use the table view in ClickUp to visually analyze and compare your KPI data.
5. Take action and iterate
Based on your analysis, take action to improve performance in areas where you are falling short of your targets. This could involve implementing new features, adjusting marketing strategies, or making changes to your product roadmap. Continuously iterate and refine your product strategy based on the insights gained from tracking your KPIs.
Use tasks and custom fields in ClickUp to assign actions to team members and track progress on implementing improvements.
By following these steps and utilizing the Product Managers KPI Tracking Template in ClickUp, you can effectively monitor the performance of your product and make data-driven decisions to drive its success.

Product managers can use the Product Managers KPI Tracking Template to effectively monitor and analyze the performance of their products and strategies.
First, add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you'd like this template applied.
Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.
Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to track your product's performance:
- Use the Summary View to get an overview of all your KPIs and their progress
- The Getting Started Guide View will provide step-by-step instructions on how to set up and track your KPIs effectively
- Use the Departmental OKR View to align your product goals with the overall company objectives
- The Progress View will help you monitor the progress of each KPI and identify any areas that need improvement
- The Timeline View will give you a visual representation of your KPIs' progress over time
- Organize your KPIs into five different statuses: Completed, Off Track, On Track, Not Started, At Risk, to keep track of their progress
- Update statuses as you track your KPIs to ensure accurate reporting and visibility
- Monitor and analyze your KPIs to make data-driven decisions and optimize your product strategies