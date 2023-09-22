Whether you're a solo artist or part of a team, ClickUp's Makeup Artists Kanban Board Template is your secret weapon for flawless makeup artistry. Try it out today and experience the difference it makes!

If you're a makeup artist looking to stay organized and streamline your workflow, follow these steps to make the most of the Makeup Artists Kanban Board Template in ClickUp:

1. Set up your board

Start by creating a new board in ClickUp and selecting the Makeup Artists Kanban Board Template. This template is specifically designed for makeup artists and includes columns such as "Client Inquiries," "Bookings," "Preparation," "Day of the Event," and "Post-Event Follow-up."

Use the Board view in ClickUp to easily visualize and manage your workflow.

2. Add client inquiries

As client inquiries come in, add them to the "Client Inquiries" column. Include all relevant details such as the client's name, event date, desired look, and any special requests. This will help you keep track of all potential clients and ensure that no inquiries slip through the cracks.

Create tasks in ClickUp for each client inquiry and add any necessary custom fields for additional information.

3. Move bookings to the next column

Once you've confirmed a booking with a client, move their task from the "Client Inquiries" column to the "Bookings" column. This will indicate that their spot is officially reserved and allow you to focus on preparing for their event.

Use the drag-and-drop functionality in ClickUp to easily move tasks between columns.

4. Prepare for the event

In the "Preparation" column, add tasks for everything you need to do before the event. This may include gathering the necessary makeup products, organizing your kit, researching the client's desired look, and scheduling a trial session if needed. Break down each task into smaller subtasks to ensure nothing is overlooked.

Use subtasks in ClickUp to break down larger tasks into manageable steps.

5. Day of the event and post-event follow-up

As the event approaches, move tasks from the "Preparation" column to the "Day of the Event" column. This will help you stay focused on the tasks that need to be completed on the day of the event, such as setting up your workstation, executing the desired makeup look, and ensuring the client is satisfied with the final result.

After the event, move tasks to the "Post-Event Follow-up" column. This is where you can add tasks for sending thank you notes, requesting client feedback, and updating your portfolio with photos from the event.

Use the Kanban Board view in ClickUp to easily track the progress of each task and visually see what stage of the process you're in.