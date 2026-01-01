Don't waste time creating invoices from scratch. Use ClickUp's Invoice Template for Goods Sold and get paid faster. Start simplifying your invoicing process today!

With ClickUp's Invoice Template, you can easily create and customize invoices that will impress your customers and streamline your payment process. Here's what you can do with this template:

Selling goods and products as a small business or entrepreneur can be a rewarding experience. But when it comes to getting paid, you need a professional and organized approach. That's where ClickUp's Invoice Template for Goods Sold comes in!

When using the Invoice Template for Goods Sold, you'll enjoy the following benefits:

With ClickUp's Invoice Template for Goods Sold, you can create professional invoices, manage payments, and stay on top of your business finances effortlessly.

ClickUp's Invoice Template for Goods Sold is a game-changer for small businesses and entrepreneurs looking to streamline their invoicing process. Here are the main elements that make this template a must-have:

Managing your invoices for goods sold can be a complex task, but with the Invoice Template in ClickUp and following the steps below, you'll have a streamlined process that ensures accurate and efficient billing.

1. Gather product information

Before creating an invoice, gather all the necessary information about the goods sold. This includes product names, quantities, prices, and any applicable discounts or taxes.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to record all the relevant details for each product.

2. Create the invoice

Using the Invoice Template in ClickUp, create a new invoice document. Include your business logo, contact information, and any other branding elements you want to include.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a professional and customizable invoice document.

3. Add recipient details

Enter the recipient's contact information, including their name, address, and any other relevant details. This ensures that the invoice is sent to the correct recipient and helps with record-keeping.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to store recipient information for easy access and reference.

4. Itemize the goods sold

List each product sold on the invoice, along with their quantities, prices, and any applicable discounts or taxes. Provide a subtotal for each line item and calculate the total amount due.

Use tasks in ClickUp to itemize each product sold and assign the appropriate quantities, prices, and discounts.

5. Include payment terms

Clearly state the payment terms on the invoice, such as the due date, accepted payment methods, and any late payment penalties or discounts. This ensures that both you and the recipient are on the same page regarding payment expectations.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to indicate the payment terms for each invoice.

6. Review and send

Before sending the invoice, review it carefully to ensure accuracy and completeness. Double-check all calculations, product details, and payment terms. Once you're confident that everything is correct, send the invoice to the recipient.

Set a recurring task in ClickUp to review and send invoices at regular intervals, ensuring timely billing.

7. Track and manage payments

After sending the invoice, track and manage payments as they come in. Keep a record of each payment received and mark it as paid in your invoice management system. This helps you stay organized and ensures that all payments are accounted for.

Use Automations in ClickUp to automatically update the status of invoices and track payments received.

By following these steps and utilizing the Invoice Template in ClickUp, you can simplify and streamline your invoicing process for goods sold, ensuring accurate and efficient billing for your business.