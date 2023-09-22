Say goodbye to confusion and hello to a seamless onboarding process. Get started with ClickUp's New Hires Goal Setting Template and empower your new hires to thrive!

Setting goals for new hires is a crucial step in their onboarding journey. With ClickUp's New Hires Goal Setting Template, you can ensure that your newest team members hit the ground running and start making an impact from day one.

Setting clear goals and expectations for new hires is crucial for their success and the overall growth of your company. With the New Hires Goal Setting Template, you can:

ClickUp's New Hires Goal Setting template provides a structured approach to setting and tracking goals for new employees. Here are the main elements of this template:

Setting goals for new hires is crucial for their success and integration into the company. Here are four steps to effectively use the New Hires Goal Setting Template:

1. Understand the role and responsibilities

Before setting goals for new hires, it's essential to have a clear understanding of their role and responsibilities within the company. This will help you determine what specific objectives they should be working towards and align their goals with the overall company strategy.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to create a card for each new hire and document their role and responsibilities.

2. Define SMART goals

SMART goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. When setting goals for new hires, ensure they meet these criteria to provide clarity and focus. SMART goals help new hires understand what is expected of them and provide a clear roadmap for their success.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to create specific, measurable, and time-bound goals for each new hire.

3. Collaborate with the new hire

Goal setting should be a collaborative process between the new hire and their manager. Schedule a meeting with the new hire to discuss their goals, understand their strengths and weaknesses, and align their goals with the company's objectives. This collaboration fosters engagement and ownership of the goals.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule a meeting with the new hire and easily share the New Hires Goal Setting Template with them.

4. Monitor progress and provide feedback

Once goals are set, it's important to regularly monitor the new hire's progress and provide feedback. This allows for course correction, recognition of achievements, and continuous development. Regular check-ins and feedback sessions help keep the new hire motivated and accountable for their goals.

Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to track the progress of each new hire's goals and provide real-time feedback.

By following these steps and utilizing the New Hires Goal Setting Template in ClickUp, you can ensure that new hires have clear goals and a roadmap for success as they integrate into the company.