Seeking sponsorship for your team can be a game-changer, but the process doesn't have to be complicated. ClickUp's Team Sponsorship Form Template simplifies the journey for both you and potential sponsors, making it easier to showcase the benefits and details of your sponsorship opportunity. With this template, you can:
- Create a professional and organized sponsorship proposal
- Streamline the application process for interested sponsors
- Highlight the value and impact of sponsoring your team
Ready to level up your sponsorship game? Customize this template and start attracting sponsors effortlessly!
Team Sponsorship Form Template Benefits
Main Elements of Form Template For Team Sponsorship
To streamline the sponsorship application process and keep track of all details, ClickUp’s Team Sponsorship Form Template includes:
- Custom Statuses: Easily track the progress of sponsorship requests with statuses like Approval, Cancelled, and Waiting For Payment
- Custom Fields: Capture important information about sponsors with fields like Contact Person, Email, Sponsorship Type, and Where did you find us
- Custom Views: Utilize different views such as Sponsors List, By Sponsorship Type Board, Sponsorship Form Calendar, and Start Here Table to organize and visualize sponsorship details
- Collaboration: Enhance teamwork by assigning tasks, setting due dates, attaching files, and leaving comments on the sponsorship form template
How To Use This Team Sponsorship Form Template
When it comes to securing team sponsorships, having a clear and efficient process in place can make all the difference. With ClickUp's Team Sponsorship Form Template, you can streamline the process and attract the right sponsors for your team. Follow these steps to make the most out of this template:
1. Define Sponsorship Levels
Start by clearly defining different sponsorship levels that potential sponsors can choose from. This could include options like Gold, Silver, and Bronze sponsorships, each offering varying benefits and exposure opportunities.
Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to categorize sponsorship levels and outline the corresponding benefits for each level.
2. Customize the Sponsorship Form
Tailor the Team Sponsorship Form to align with your team's branding and sponsorship packages. Ensure that the form captures all the necessary information from potential sponsors, such as company details, contact information, sponsorship level selection, and any specific requests or preferences.
Use Docs in ClickUp to easily customize the layout and design of your sponsorship form, making it visually appealing and easy to fill out.
3. Automate Submission Responses
Set up automated responses to acknowledge receipt of sponsorship submissions and provide sponsors with next steps. This helps in keeping sponsors engaged and informed throughout the sponsorship process.
Leverage Automations in ClickUp to automatically send personalized email responses to sponsors upon form submission, thanking them for their interest and outlining the next steps in the sponsorship process.
4. Track Sponsorship Progress
Once sponsorship submissions start coming in, it's essential to track the progress of each potential sponsor. This includes monitoring which sponsors have submitted forms, which level they've selected, and any follow-up actions needed.
Use Dashboards in ClickUp to create an overview of all sponsorship submissions, including current status, pending actions, and upcoming follow-ups, allowing you to stay organized and on top of sponsor communications.
By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, you can streamline the team sponsorship process, attract valuable sponsors, and build lasting partnerships that benefit both your team and your sponsors.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Team Sponsorship Form Template
Companies or organizations seeking sponsorship can streamline the application process with the ClickUp Team Sponsorship Form Template. This template helps manage sponsorship requests and keep track of communication with potential sponsors.
To get started:
- Add the Team Sponsorship Form Template to your Workspace and designate the appropriate Space.
- Invite team members or guests to collaborate on sponsorship requests.
- Utilize the template's custom fields to gather detailed information from potential sponsors:
- Contact Person
- Reason for sponsorship
- How do you like to be contacted
- Contact Number
- Sponsorship Type
- Address
- Transaction Type
- Where did you find us
Maximize the template's potential with these steps:
- Create tasks with statuses such as Approval, Cancelled, Complete, In Contact, To Do, Waiting For Payment.
- Use the Sponsors view to track all sponsorship requests.
- Organize sponsors by Sponsorship Type for easy categorization.
- Utilize the Sponsorship Form view to see all details at a glance.
- Start with the Start Here view to kick off the sponsorship process efficiently.