The template you're accessing is a Survey Template, but can be adapted for this use case with some slight adjustments.
Welcoming a new hire is just the beginning of their journey with your company. To ensure a smooth onboarding process and create a positive work environment, ClickUp's New Hire Survey Template is here to help!
This template allows HR departments and managers to:
- Gather valuable feedback on the onboarding experience and job satisfaction
- Assess the effectiveness of training programs for new employees
- Identify areas for improvement and enhance the integration process for new hires
Make your new employees feel valued and supported from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive New Hire Survey Template!
New Hire Survey Template Benefits
Main Elements of Survey Template For New Hire
To streamline the onboarding process and gather valuable feedback, ClickUp’s New Hire Survey template includes:
- Custom Statuses: Track the progress of surveys with statuses like Open and Complete to ensure feedback is properly collected and reviewed
- Custom Fields: Utilize 10 custom fields such as Big Picture Feedback, Team, and Culture to capture specific feedback related to employee role, motivation, and job satisfaction
- Custom Views: Access different perspectives with 3 views like Verbatims for detailed responses, Employee Engagement Survey for overall engagement, and Quantitative Feedback for numerical data analysis
- Survey Management: Easily manage and analyze survey responses, collaborate on action items, and improve the onboarding experience with features like recurring tasks, Automations, and integrations.
How To Use This New Hire Survey Template
Launching a New Hire Survey is a crucial step in understanding the onboarding experience of your new employees. By utilizing ClickUp's comprehensive tools, you can streamline this process effectively. Here are five steps to guide you through the process:
1. Customize Your Survey
Begin by customizing the New Hire Survey Template to align with your company's specific onboarding process and culture. Tailoring questions to gather insights on the new hire's experience, expectations, and feedback will provide valuable information for improvement.
Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to personalize survey questions and capture relevant data points.
2. Distribute the Survey
Once the survey is tailored to your needs, it's time to distribute it to your new hires. Ensure that the survey is easily accessible and that new employees understand the importance of providing honest feedback to help enhance the onboarding process.
Use Automations in ClickUp to automatically send out the survey to new hires upon reaching a specified milestone, such as their first week or month at the company.
3. Analyze Responses
As responses start coming in, it's essential to analyze the feedback provided by new hires. Look for common themes, areas of improvement, and positive feedback to gain a comprehensive understanding of the onboarding experience.
Leverage Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize survey data and track key metrics, allowing you to identify trends and areas for enhancement.
4. Implement Changes
Based on the insights gathered from the survey responses, it's time to implement changes to enhance the onboarding experience for future new hires. Address any pain points highlighted in the feedback and make adjustments to streamline the onboarding process.
Create tasks in ClickUp to assign action items to team members responsible for implementing changes based on survey feedback.
5. Monitor Progress
Continuously monitor the impact of the implemented changes on the onboarding experience of new hires. Regularly reviewing survey results and tracking progress over time will help you assess the effectiveness of the adjustments made and identify areas for further improvement.
Use Goals in ClickUp to set objectives for enhancing the onboarding process based on survey feedback and track progress towards achieving these goals.
By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's powerful features, you can create a seamless and efficient process for gathering feedback from new hires and improving your onboarding experience.
Get Started with ClickUp’s New Hire Survey Template
HR departments and hiring managers can utilize the New Hire Survey Template in ClickUp to collect valuable feedback from newly onboarded employees, ensuring a smooth integration process and enhancing overall employee satisfaction.
To get started:
- Add the template to your Workspace by clicking “Add Template” and selecting the appropriate location.
- Invite relevant team members or guests to collaborate on the survey.
- Customize the template by adding the following custom fields:
- Big Picture Feedback
- Team
- Culture
- Employee Role
- Work-Life Balance (WLB)
- Motivation
- Job Satisfaction
- Collaboration
- Employee Name
- Support
Take advantage of the template's features:
- Use the Verbatims View to gather detailed feedback in employees' own words.
- Utilize the Employee Engagement Survey View to track overall engagement levels.
- Leverage the Quantitative Feedback View to analyze numerical data for insights.
Keep statuses updated:
- Utilize the "Open" status for ongoing surveys.
- Move surveys to "Complete" once feedback has been collected for analysis.
Monitor and analyze survey results to improve onboarding processes and enhance employee satisfaction levels effectively.