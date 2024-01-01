The template you're accessing is a Form Template, but can be adapted for this use case with some slight adjustments.
Are you an esthetician looking to streamline your client intake process and deliver personalized skincare treatments? ClickUp's Esthetician Client Intake Form Template is here to help! This template allows you to gather crucial details about your clients, such as medical history, skin concerns, allergies, and preferences.
- Customize skincare treatments based on detailed client information
- Ensure safe and effective treatments with comprehensive client profiles
- Provide a personalized experience that keeps clients coming back for more

To streamline the process of gathering crucial client information, ClickUp’s Esthetician Client Intake Form Template offers:
- Custom Statuses: Track the progress of client forms with statuses like Complete, Denied, In Review, and New Registration
- Custom Fields: Capture detailed client data with fields including Birthday, ID Picture, Billing Address, Classification, Contact Number, and Speaker Email
- Custom Views: Access information effortlessly through views like Getting Started Guide, Registration Form, Stages, and Summary to ensure smooth navigation and organization of client details
- Integration with Docs: Utilize ClickUp Docs to easily create, store, and share client intake forms securely within your workspace.
How To Use This Esthetician Client Intake Form Template
Crafting an Esthetician Client Intake Form can streamline your client onboarding process and ensure you have all the necessary information to provide top-notch service. Follow these six steps using ClickUp's intuitive features to create an efficient intake form:
1. Identify Required Information
Start by outlining the essential information you need from your clients. This may include personal details, skincare concerns, allergies, past treatments, and skincare goals. Knowing your client's history and preferences is crucial for delivering personalized services.
Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to categorize and organize client information effectively.
2. Design the Intake Form
Next, create a user-friendly intake form that prompts clients to provide the required information clearly and concisely. Ensure the form is easy to navigate and understand to encourage completion.
Use Docs in ClickUp to design the layout and structure of your intake form, making it visually appealing and easy to fill out.
3. Implement Consent and Agreement Sections
Include sections for clients to provide consent for treatments, disclose allergies, and agree to your terms and conditions. This ensures both parties are on the same page and minimizes misunderstandings.
Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set up automatic notifications for incomplete consent forms, ensuring all necessary information is gathered before appointments.
4. Capture Client Preferences
Incorporate sections to capture client preferences, such as preferred products, treatment areas, and desired outcomes. Understanding your client's preferences helps tailor your services to meet their expectations.
Create tasks in ClickUp to note down individual client preferences and ensure they are considered during each appointment.
5. Record Medical History
Include questions about the client's medical history, medications, and skin conditions. This information is crucial for customizing treatments and ensuring client safety.
Utilize Table view in ClickUp to create a comprehensive medical history table that can be easily updated and referenced during client consultations.
6. Establish Follow-Up Procedures
Set up protocols for follow-up communication after appointments to gather feedback, track progress, and schedule future treatments. Building a strong client relationship requires ongoing engagement and support.
Use Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule follow-up appointments and reminders for regular check-ins with clients.
By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's versatile features, you can create a streamlined Esthetician Client Intake Form that enhances the client experience and helps you deliver exceptional skincare services tailored to individual needs.
