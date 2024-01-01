The template you're accessing is a Evaluation Form Template, but can be adapted for this use case with some slight adjustments.
Navigating the first 90 days of a new employee's journey can be a critical time for both parties. ClickUp's 90-Day Evaluation Form Template is here to streamline this process and ensure a seamless transition for all involved! This template enables supervisors and managers to:
- Assess and review an employee's performance and progress during their crucial initial months
- Provide constructive feedback for professional development and alignment with job expectations
- Streamline the evaluation process for a more efficient and effective performance review
Ready to supercharge your onboarding process and set your new hires up for success? Try ClickUp's 90-Day Evaluation Form Template today!
90-Day Evaluation Form Template Benefits
Assessing new employees' performance and progress is crucial for setting them up for success. The 90-Day Evaluation Form Template streamlines this process by:
- Setting clear expectations from day one, ensuring employees understand what is required
- Providing constructive feedback for professional growth and development
- Identifying areas of improvement early on to help employees succeed in their roles
- Creating a structured review process to track progress and achievements efficiently.
Main Elements of Evaluation Form Template For 90-Day Evaluation
To effectively evaluate new employees' performance, use ClickUp’s 90-Day Evaluation Form template that includes:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Open and Complete, ensuring each evaluation is properly managed
- Custom Fields: Capture vital employee information with fields such as Awards and Milestones Received, Areas to improve, and Total Hours Rendered to provide comprehensive feedback
- Custom Views: Access different perspectives with views like Evaluation Form, List of Employee Evaluation, and Start Here to streamline the evaluation process for supervisors and managers
This Doc template enables supervisors to conduct thorough evaluations, promote employee growth, and align expectations effectively.
How To Use This 90-Day Evaluation Form Template
Crafting a thorough 90-Day Evaluation Form is crucial for tracking new employee progress and ensuring they are set up for success in their role. Follow these steps to effectively utilize ClickUp's 90-Day Evaluation Form Template:
1. Set Clear Expectations
Before diving into the evaluation process, establish clear goals and expectations for the new hire's performance during their first 90 days. Outline key skills, milestones, and objectives they should achieve by the end of the evaluation period.
Utilize Goals in ClickUp to define SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) objectives for the new hire to work towards.
2. Customize the Evaluation Form
Tailor the 90-Day Evaluation Form to align with the specific job role and company's expectations. Include sections for assessing skills, performance, goal attainment, areas for improvement, and overall progress.
Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to create personalized sections within the evaluation form, allowing for a detailed and comprehensive assessment.
3. Conduct Regular Check-Ins
Throughout the 90-day period, schedule regular check-ins with the new hire to provide feedback, address any concerns, and ensure they are on track to meet their goals. These touchpoints are essential for fostering open communication and supporting their development.
Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind both you and the new hire of scheduled check-in meetings, keeping the evaluation process on track.
4. Analyze and Adjust
At the end of the 90 days, gather feedback from supervisors, colleagues, and the new hire themselves to complete the evaluation form. Analyze the data collected to identify strengths, areas for improvement, and potential next steps for the employee's development.
Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize key performance metrics and trends from the evaluation form, allowing for a comprehensive analysis of the new hire's progress and performance.
By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, you can streamline the 90-Day Evaluation process, promote open communication, and set the stage for ongoing growth and success within your organization.
Get Started with ClickUp’s 90-Day Evaluation Form Template
Supervisors or managers can efficiently evaluate new employees using the ClickUp 90-Day Evaluation Form Template to track progress and provide feedback for professional growth.
- Start by adding the template to your Workspace and designate the appropriate location.
- Invite relevant team members to collaborate on the evaluation process.
- Utilize the "Evaluation Form" view to assess employee performance based on custom fields such as Awards and Milestones Received, Total Hours Rendered, and more.
- Use the "List of Employee Evaluation" view to have an overview of all ongoing evaluations in one place.
- Navigate to the "Start Here" view to kickstart the evaluation process seamlessly.
- Organize evaluations into two statuses: Open and Complete, to track progress effectively.
- Update custom fields like Pending Tasks and Communication Skills as evaluations progress.
- Provide constructive feedback in the "Areas to improve" field to support professional development.
- Monitor and analyze evaluations to ensure continuous improvement and alignment with job expectations.