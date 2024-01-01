Ready to supercharge your onboarding process and set your new hires up for success? Try ClickUp's 90-Day Evaluation Form Template today!

Navigating the first 90 days of a new employee's journey can be a critical time for both parties. ClickUp's 90-Day Evaluation Form Template is here to streamline this process and ensure a seamless transition for all involved! This template enables supervisors and managers to:

Assessing new employees' performance and progress is crucial for setting them up for success. The 90-Day Evaluation Form Template streamlines this process by:

This Doc template enables supervisors to conduct thorough evaluations, promote employee growth, and align expectations effectively.

Crafting a thorough 90-Day Evaluation Form is crucial for tracking new employee progress and ensuring they are set up for success in their role. Follow these steps to effectively utilize ClickUp's 90-Day Evaluation Form Template:

1. Set Clear Expectations

Before diving into the evaluation process, establish clear goals and expectations for the new hire's performance during their first 90 days. Outline key skills, milestones, and objectives they should achieve by the end of the evaluation period.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to define SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) objectives for the new hire to work towards.

2. Customize the Evaluation Form

Tailor the 90-Day Evaluation Form to align with the specific job role and company's expectations. Include sections for assessing skills, performance, goal attainment, areas for improvement, and overall progress.

Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to create personalized sections within the evaluation form, allowing for a detailed and comprehensive assessment.

3. Conduct Regular Check-Ins

Throughout the 90-day period, schedule regular check-ins with the new hire to provide feedback, address any concerns, and ensure they are on track to meet their goals. These touchpoints are essential for fostering open communication and supporting their development.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind both you and the new hire of scheduled check-in meetings, keeping the evaluation process on track.

4. Analyze and Adjust

At the end of the 90 days, gather feedback from supervisors, colleagues, and the new hire themselves to complete the evaluation form. Analyze the data collected to identify strengths, areas for improvement, and potential next steps for the employee's development.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize key performance metrics and trends from the evaluation form, allowing for a comprehensive analysis of the new hire's progress and performance.

By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, you can streamline the 90-Day Evaluation process, promote open communication, and set the stage for ongoing growth and success within your organization.