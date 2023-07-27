Experiment Plan and Results

There will be instances when you would need to test your assumptions, or your product effectiveness, during the development phase of your projects. This task is especially critical when one is engaged or is managing a Software as a Service (SaaS) project. A well-planned and well-documented experimentation is already half a battle won, so make sure that when you are in this phase, you have a reliable template to use to capture results effectively. Use this ClickUp Doc template to do just that.