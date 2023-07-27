This template allows the user to store employee information and track an employee's employment status. This also gives a brief overview of the different departments and the employees' location assignments.
DirectoryAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +5
-
🆕 NEW EMPLOYEE, 📝 PROBATIONARY, 📆 RETIRED, 🧑💼 REGULAR, COMPLETE, ⏸️SUSPENDED, ⛔ BLACKLISTED, ❌ SEPARATED
- Date of Hire
- Job Title
- Photo
- Direct Superior
- Date of Birth
- Hobbies & Interests
- Skills
- Phone Number
- Employee Code
- Department
- About Me
- Work Email
- Payroll Schedule
- Payroll Account Number
- Employment Type
- Home Address
- Office Location
- Departments
- Active Employees Directory
- Employment Status
- Employee Information Form
- Getting Started Guide