With the ClickUp Patient List Template, you can keep track of every patient's information and progress. The built-in form within this template makes it simpler to collect patient data and to update existing records.

Template Includes

    • ACTIVE, ARCHIVED, NEW

  • HMO Identification Number
  • Designation
  • Place of Birth
  • Insurance
  • Marital Status
  • Medical Progress Remarks
  • Emergency Contact Person
  • Current Address
  • Employer Name
  • For Updating?
  • Emergency Contact Person Phone Number
  • Email Address
  • Weight (lb)
  • Employer Contact Number
  • Next Appointment
  • Medication Intake
  • Medical Files
  • Date of Treatment
  • Record Number
  • Sex
  • Date of Birth
  • Relationship
  • Height (cm)
  • HMO
  • Employer Email Address
  • Strategy for Next Appointment
  • Last Appointment
  • Signature of the Appointed Doctor
  • Employer Address

  • Patient Library
  • Active Patient
  • Medical Progress Report
  • For Updating
  • Archived Records
  • Appointment Schedule
  • New Patient Form
  • Getting Started Guide
