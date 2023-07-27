Setting clear goals before starting a creative activity demands planning. This type of project can be managed using the ClickUp Creative Brief Template.
Creative Brief Demand Planning
Template Includes
ACCEPTED, IN REVIEW, REJECTED, RESEARCH, TO DO
- Brand Book
- References
- Company Website
- Launch Date
- Project Budget
- Call to Action
- Key Message
- Audience
- Channels
- Dislikes
- Brand Logo
- Contact Person
- Type of Services Offered
- Color Pallette
- Project Title
- Competitors
- Contact Phone Number
- Contact Email Address
- Deliverables
- Objectives
- Project Library
- Accepted Projects
- Rejected Projects
- Brief Status
- Project Calendar
- Creative Brief Form
- Getting Started Guide