Company OKRs and Goals are essential to staying organized and achieving success. But without the right template, it can be hard to keep track of everything. That’s where ClickUp comes in!

Our Company OKRs and Goals Template provides you with a powerful tool to:

Create and track objectives quickly

Prioritize goals for maximum impact

Align teams around the same objectives

This customizable template helps you create an organizational structure that reflects your company’s vision and values—all in one place!

Benefits of a Company OKRs and Goals Template

Setting and achieving company goals is essential for a thriving business. That's why using an OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) system can be so helpful. Here are just a few of the benefits to your business when you use an OKRs system:

A clear, concise way to track progress

Easier achievement of objectives due to standardized performance measurements

Improved team morale and motivation

More effective communication between employees

Main Elements of a Company OKRs and Goals Template

ClickUp's Company OKRs and Goals Template is designed to help you focus on the most important goals for your company. This Space template includes:

Custom Statuses: Track the progress of your company's OKRs with 30 custom statuses including Needs Attention, Awaiting Approval, Off Track, and To Do

Custom Fields: Use 14 different custom attributes such as AC, PO Amount, Close Date, EV, and PO Invoiced to save vital information about your company's goals

Custom Views: Open 8 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the OKR Submission Board, All Related OKR Items, and OKR Calendar Board, so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve goal tracking with timeline, collaboration features, commenting, screen capture, and more

How to Use a Company OKRs and Goals Template

Objectives and key results (OKRs) are an important tool for setting goals, measuring progress, and driving results. Use this six-step process to create and implement an OKR system for your company:

1. Identify your company’s mission and vision

Before you begin, it’s important to get a clear understanding of your company’s mission and vision. This will be the foundation for your OKRs and will provide direction for the goals you set.

Create a Doc in ClickUp to outline your company’s mission and vision.

2. Set measurable goals

Once you have a clear understanding of your company’s mission and vision, you can start setting measurable goals. These goals should be ambitious, yet achievable.

Create Goals in ClickUp to ensure that each goal is measurable and achievable.

3. Develop objectives and key results

Now that you’ve set your goals, it’s time to think about the objectives and key results that will help your team reach those goals. These objectives and key results should be specific and measurable.

Create tasks in ClickUp to define your objectives and key results.

4. Create an action plan

Once you’ve set your objectives and key results, it’s time to create an action plan. This action plan should include specific tasks and deadlines that will help you reach your goals.

Create tasks in ClickUp to define your action plan and assign deadlines.

5. Assign tasks and measure progress

Now that you have an action plan, it’s time to assign tasks to your team and start measuring progress. Establish a timeline for when you will review progress and adjust your objectives and key results accordingly.

Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to ensure that progress is measured and objectives and key results are adjusted as needed.

6. Celebrate successes

Finally, it’s important to celebrate successes and recognize the hard work and dedication of your team. Celebrating successes can be a great way to motivate your team and keep them focused and engaged.

Create Milestones in ClickUp to celebrate successes and mark important accomplishments.

Get Started with ClickUp's Company OKRs and Goals Template

Business owners and leaders can use this Company OKRs and Goals Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to setting objectives and aligning team goals.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to manage company objectives and goals:

Use the OKR Submission View to submit OKR items to the board

The Board View will help you keep track of all OKRs, goals, and objectives in one place

The All Related OKR Items View will give you a comprehensive overview of all tasks related to each OKR item

The OKR Calendar View will help you plan out when to start and end each OKR item

Organize tasks into thirty different statuses: Needs Attention, Awaiting Approval, Off Track, To Do, Needs Attention, etc. to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through tasks to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Set up notifications to stay up-to-date on progress

Hold regular meetings to discuss progress and any issues

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Company OKRs and Goals Template Today

Related Templates