This Request for Information (RFI) Tracking template will simplify the management of your construction projects. Use this to record details about RFIs received, monitor anticipated response times, and record other details such as cost and schedule adjustments and issue resolutions.
Template Includes
-
-
-
-
📝 IN PROGRESS, 📨 NEW REQUEST, 📤 RESPONSE SENT
- Change in Timeline
- RFI Description
- Scope
- Contractor Company
- Reference
- Name of Requestor
- Email Address
- ✅ Response
- Change in Cost
- Project Name
- RFI Log
- RFI Submission Form
- RFI Scope
- Project Board
