Putting together a list of colleges can seem difficult, and frequently it is. Utilize this College Spreadsheet List Template to keep track of all the information about your prospective colleges and compare them.
College SpreadsheetAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +1
-
APPLICATION SUBMITTED, COMPLETE, TO APPLY, WILL NOT PURSUE
- SAT II Date
- Logo
- Major
- Essay
- Aid/ Scholarship Offered
- SAT I
- Transcripts
- ACT Date
- Website
- Likelihood of Applying
- Opportunities
- Student Population
- PSAT
- SAT I Date
- Location
- SAT II
- Yearly Tuition and Fees
- Admission Interview
- Admission Interview
- Acceptance Rate
- PSAT Date
- Letter of Recommendation
- Campus Visit
- ACT
- Examination Calendar
- Requirements
- College List
- Getting Started Guide