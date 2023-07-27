Apparel Design Management

Facilitate your apparel design process from idea to production all in one place! Keep your lookbook in a Doc view for easy reference, or hop over to the Board view to visualize your apparel in each stage of design with a simple drag-and-drop
Apparel Design ManagementAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +2
-
CONCEPT, IN PROGRESS, SOURCING MATERIALS, PRODUCTION, COMPLETE
- Progress
- Budget
- Notes
- Categories
- Research
- Spent
- Budget remaining
- Fabrics
- Sketches
- Timeline
- List
- Board
- Schedule
- Docs
- Sketching