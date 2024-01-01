For both hiring managers and employees, this template is the secret weapon to kickstart your journey in the world of youth services librarianship—let's make an impact together!

Starting a new role as a youth services librarian can be both thrilling and overwhelming. The key to a successful transition lies in having a clear roadmap from day one. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Youth Services Librarians template is here to guide you through the critical early stages of your new position.

Embarking on a new role as a Youth Services Librarian can be both exciting and challenging. To ensure a successful start for both the employee and the hiring manager, follow these six steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Youth Services Librarians:

1. Set Expectations and Objectives

For the hiring manager: Clearly define the goals, expectations, and key performance indicators for the new Youth Services Librarian within the first 30 days. Ensure alignment between organizational objectives and the librarian's responsibilities.

For the new employee: Familiarize yourself with the library's mission, vision, and values. Understand your role and responsibilities as outlined by the hiring manager.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress effectively.

2. Learn the Library Environment

For the hiring manager: Provide a comprehensive orientation to the library, including introductions to key staff, familiarization with library systems, and an overview of the youth services department.

For the new employee: Take the time to explore the library space, understand the collection, and get to know your colleagues in the youth services department.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to visually organize and track tasks such as department introductions and system training.

3. Develop Programming and Services

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the Youth Services Librarian to plan innovative programs and services that cater to the needs and interests of the youth community.

For the new employee: Brainstorm creative ideas for engaging programs and services that align with the library's objectives and resonate with the young audience.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to brainstorm and outline potential program ideas.

4. Engage with the Community

For the hiring manager: Encourage the Youth Services Librarian to establish connections with local schools, community organizations, and youth groups to enhance library outreach.

For the new employee: Attend community events, introduce yourself to stakeholders, and initiate partnerships that will benefit the library and its patrons.

Use Integrations in ClickUp to schedule community engagement activities and track progress.

5. Evaluate and Adjust Strategies

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins with the Youth Services Librarian to review progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the 30-60-90 day plan.

For the new employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges, seek feedback from colleagues, and be open to adapting your strategies based on insights gained.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and identify areas for improvement.

6. Establish Long-Term Goals

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the Youth Services Librarian to set long-term goals and milestones beyond the initial 90 days, ensuring continued growth and success in the role.

For the new employee: Work with your manager to outline career development opportunities, training plans, and professional growth objectives for the future.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to set long-term goals and track significant achievements throughout your career as a Youth Services Librarian.