Join ClickUp today and elevate your sales game with a proven plan for success!

With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Sales Representatives, you can:

Starting a new sales role can be both exciting and daunting. For sales representatives in wholesale and manufacturing, a well-crafted 30-60-90 Day Plan is the roadmap to success in the crucial first months. ClickUp's template ensures a smooth onboarding process and sets the stage for accelerated growth from day one.

Excited to kickstart your sales journey or onboard a new team member? The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Sales Representatives is your secret weapon! Here's why this template is a game-changer for both hiring managers and employees:

For both hiring managers and new sales representatives, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Sales Representatives template offers:

When it comes to ramping up sales performance, having a solid 30-60-90 Day Plan for Sales Representatives can set the tone for success for both the hiring manager and the new employee. Here are six steps to ensure a smooth transition and impactful results:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

For the hiring manager: Work closely with the new sales representative to align on performance expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Clearly outline goals, key performance indicators, and any specific targets you have in mind.

For the employee: Engage with your hiring manager to understand their expectations fully. Ask questions, seek clarity, and ensure you have a clear understanding of what success looks like in your new role.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and key results for each milestone.

2. Develop a Comprehensive Sales Training Plan

For the hiring manager: Design a detailed training program covering product knowledge, sales techniques, CRM tools, and internal processes. Schedule training sessions and assign a mentor or buddy to guide the new hire.

For the employee: Engage wholeheartedly in the training provided. Take notes, ask questions, and actively participate in all training sessions to accelerate your learning curve.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create and share comprehensive training materials for easy reference.

3. Set SMART Goals

For the hiring manager: Establish Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound goals for each phase of the plan. Ensure that these goals are challenging yet attainable to drive motivation and focus.

For the employee: Break down the overall targets into actionable steps for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Regularly track your progress and make adjustments to stay on course.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to detail SMART goals and track progress effectively.

4. Implement Sales Strategies

For the hiring manager: Provide guidance on the sales strategies and tactics that have proven successful for your team. Share best practices, pitch templates, and objection handling techniques to empower the new hire.

For the employee: Familiarize yourself with the sales strategies recommended by your manager. Practice role-playing scenarios and seek feedback to refine your approach.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline sales processes and ensure consistency in strategy implementation.

5. Regular Check-ins and Feedback

For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings at the end of each 30-day period to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges faced. Offer constructive feedback and guidance to support the new hire's development.

For the employee: Actively seek feedback from your manager and be open to suggestions for improvement. Use these check-ins as opportunities to discuss wins, challenges, and areas for growth.

Leverage Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize check-in meetings efficiently.

6. Evaluate and Adapt

For the hiring manager: At the end of the 90-day period, conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the new sales representative's performance against the set goals. Identify areas of strength and opportunities for growth to inform future development plans.

For the employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges over the past 90 days. Identify areas where you excelled and areas where you can improve. Use this reflection to set new goals and continue your growth trajectory.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize performance data and gain insights for future planning and development.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new sales representative can collaborate effectively to drive performance, foster growth, and achieve success in the role.