Starting a new role as a bank teller can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Bank Tellers template, both you and your hiring manager will have a crystal-clear roadmap to navigate your first crucial months on the job. This template empowers you to:

Crafting a strategic 30-60-90 Day Plan is essential for bank tellers starting a new role. This template empowers both the hiring manager and the employee by:

For the Employee: Stay organized, view assigned tasks, and track progress at different stages of onboarding using the various available views in the template

For the Hiring Manager: Easily monitor the onboarding progress, assign tasks, and track completion status with customized fields and statuses

Different Views: Access information through various views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress for a comprehensive onboarding experience

Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress

Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client

Whether you're a hiring manager or a new bank teller, this template is designed to set clear goals and strategies for the first 30, 60, and 90 days of onboarding. Here are the main elements of this template:

Starting a new role as a bank teller can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations from the start, both the hiring manager and the new employee can benefit from following this 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on setting clear goals

As the hiring manager, work closely with the new bank teller to establish clear, achievable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should align with the bank's objectives and the teller's personal development.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for each milestone.

2. Training and Onboarding

For the employee, the first 30 days are crucial for getting acclimated to the role, understanding the bank's processes, and building relationships with colleagues and customers.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create a comprehensive onboarding document outlining training schedules, key contacts, and essential resources for the new bank teller.

3. Shadowing and Learning

During the next 30 days, encourage the bank teller to shadow experienced tellers, participate in transactions, and start handling simple tasks independently.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to track progress and visualize the learning journey with columns for shadowing, independent tasks, and skill development.

4. Taking on Responsibilities

By the 60-day mark, the new bank teller should be comfortable handling routine transactions, addressing customer inquiries, and adhering to security protocols.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind the teller of daily responsibilities and important routines to follow.

5. Enhancing Skills and Contributing

As the 90-day mark approaches, encourage the bank teller to focus on enhancing their skills, seeking feedback, and identifying areas for improvement. Additionally, they can start contributing ideas for process improvement or customer service enhancements.

Use Automations in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and feedback sessions between the hiring manager and the bank teller to discuss progress and future development opportunities.

By following this structured 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new bank teller can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding experience and a strong start in the role.