Starting a new role as a technical communicator can be both thrilling and daunting. The first 30, 60, and 90 days are crucial for setting the right tone and making a lasting impact.
For Hiring Managers:
- Gain clarity on your new hire's strategic approach and goals from day one
- Track progress and alignment with organizational objectives
- Ensure a smooth onboarding process for seamless integration
For Employees:
- Set clear objectives, prioritize tasks, and showcase your potential value
- Align your goals with the company's mission and vision
- Establish a solid foundation for long-term success
Technical Communicator 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Setting Up for Success: 30-60-90 Day Plan For Technical Communicators
Crafting a 30-60-90 day plan for technical communicators is crucial for both new hires and hiring managers. By using this structured approach, both parties can benefit in the following ways:
For the Employee:
- Establish clear objectives and priorities to hit the ground running
- Demonstrate proactive planning and commitment to success
- Showcase potential value and contribution to the organization early on
- Adapt quickly to the role and align with company goals seamlessly
For the Hiring Manager:
- Gain insight into the new hire's strategic approach and work style
- Set mutual expectations and provide necessary support for success
- Monitor progress and provide feedback for continuous improvement
- Ensure alignment between individual objectives and organizational goals
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Technical Communicators
For hiring managers and new technical communicators embarking on a new role, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Technical Communicators template offers:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure clear communication and goal alignment
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to designate responsibilities and track progress seamlessly
- Custom Views: Access various views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start Here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to streamline onboarding and progress tracking processes
- Task Management: Stay organized and focused by setting objectives, prioritizing tasks, and showcasing value to the organization through efficient task management and progress monitoring.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Technical Communicators
Congratulations on landing your new role as a technical communicator! To kickstart your journey on the right foot, follow these steps to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template available in ClickUp. This structured plan will help you smoothly transition into your new position and impress your hiring manager with your proactive approach.
1. Understand the Expectations
For the Employee:
In the first 30 days, focus on understanding your role, responsibilities, and the company culture. Dive deep into the projects you'll be working on and familiarize yourself with the tools and processes used within the organization.
For the Hiring Manager:
Set clear expectations for the technical communicator's role within the first 30 days. Provide detailed insights into ongoing projects, collaborative platforms, and any specific goals you'd like to achieve during this period.
Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline and track these expectations for a seamless onboarding process.
2. Develop a Learning Plan
For the Employee:
In the next 30 days, dedicate your time to upskilling and filling any knowledge gaps. Identify areas where you can enhance your technical writing skills, learn new software tools, or improve your understanding of the company's industry.
For the Hiring Manager:
Support the employee's learning journey by recommending resources, training sessions, or mentorship opportunities. Encourage them to explore ClickUp's Docs feature for internal documentation and knowledge sharing.
3. Set Performance Goals
For the Employee:
By the 60-day mark, you should be ready to set clear performance goals for the upcoming months. Define measurable objectives that align with the company's mission and your role as a technical communicator.
For the Hiring Manager:
Collaborate with the employee to establish SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals. Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize the timeline and dependencies of these performance objectives.
4. Implement Feedback Mechanisms
For the Employee:
Seek feedback from peers, managers, and stakeholders to refine your communication strategies and deliverables. Actively listen to suggestions for improvement and incorporate them into your work.
For the Hiring Manager:
Create a feedback-friendly environment where the employee feels comfortable sharing their challenges and achievements. Leverage ClickUp's Automations to schedule regular feedback sessions and ensure continuous improvement.
5. Align with Long-Term Objectives
For the Employee:
As you approach the 90-day mark, reflect on your achievements and contributions so far. Begin aligning your work with the company's long-term objectives and explore opportunities to innovate and lead impactful projects.
For the Hiring Manager:
Evaluate the employee's progress against the initial 30-60-90 Day Plan and discuss how their efforts are contributing to the team's success. Use the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to visualize key metrics and monitor progress towards overarching goals.
By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's various features, both the employee and the hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding experience and set the stage for long-term growth and success in the role of a technical communicator.
