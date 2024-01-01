Starting a new role as a tax clerk can be overwhelming, but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you'll hit the ground running and impress your team from day one! This template is your secret weapon for seamless onboarding, setting clear objectives, and accelerating your success in the tax department.

Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Tax Clerks is a strategic way to set expectations and goals for both the new employee and the hiring manager. By outlining specific tasks and objectives for the first three months, you can ensure a smooth onboarding process and a successful start to the new role. Here are five steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Kick-off Meeting

For the hiring manager: Schedule a kick-off meeting with the new Tax Clerk to introduce them to the team, company culture, and the overall goals of the tax department. Use this opportunity to discuss the expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

For the employee: Participate actively in the kick-off meeting and take notes on the discussed goals and expectations. Ask questions to clarify any uncertainties and demonstrate your enthusiasm for the new role.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and organize the kick-off meeting and ensure both parties are on the same page from day one.

2. Define Responsibilities

For the hiring manager: Clearly outline the responsibilities and duties of the Tax Clerk for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Provide guidance on specific tasks, projects, and deadlines that need to be accomplished within each timeframe.

For the employee: Review and understand the outlined responsibilities for each phase. Take note of any training or resources needed to fulfill the tasks effectively and seek clarification if any responsibilities are unclear.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to document and share detailed responsibilities for easy reference throughout the onboarding process.

3. Set SMART Goals

For the hiring manager: Work with the new Tax Clerk to establish Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase of the plan. These goals should align with the overall objectives of the tax department.

For the employee: Collaborate with the hiring manager to set SMART goals that are challenging yet attainable. Break down the goals into actionable steps to track progress effectively.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set, track, and measure progress towards achieving the SMART goals defined for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

4. Regular Check-ins

For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings with the Tax Clerk to provide feedback, address any challenges, and ensure that the onboarding process is progressing smoothly. Offer support and guidance when needed.

For the employee: Actively participate in the check-in meetings, provide updates on your progress, and seek feedback to improve performance. Use this time to discuss any roadblocks or concerns you may have encountered.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for regular check-in meetings and ensure open communication between the hiring manager and the new Tax Clerk.

5. Review and Adjust

For the hiring manager: At the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period, review the progress made by the Tax Clerk against the set goals and expectations. Provide constructive feedback, acknowledge achievements, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan for the upcoming phase.

For the employee: Reflect on your performance and accomplishments at the end of each phase. Identify areas of improvement, celebrate successes, and prepare for the next set of goals. Be open to feedback and adapt to any changes in the plan accordingly.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize and track the progress of the Tax Clerk against the set goals and make informed decisions for the next phases of the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's templates and features effectively, both the hiring manager and the new Tax Clerk can work together to ensure a successful onboarding experience and a productive start to the role.