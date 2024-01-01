30-60-90 Day Plan For Registered Occupational Therapists

Starting a new role as a registered occupational therapist can be both exciting and challenging. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Registered Occupational Therapists, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success in your new position. This template acts as a roadmap for your first three months, helping you outline goals, priorities, and action steps while providing therapy services effectively. For hiring managers, this template ensures clear alignment and expectations with your new occupational therapist, fostering a smooth transition and boosting performance from day one. Get started today and make your onboarding process seamless and productive!

Excited about your new role as a Registered Occupational Therapist? Setting up a 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you hit the ground running and make a positive impact in your new position. Here's a comprehensive guide for both you and your hiring manager:

1. Collaborate on Initial Goals

As a Registered Occupational Therapist, the first 30 days are crucial for setting the tone. Sit down with your hiring manager to align on initial goals and expectations for this period. Discuss the key tasks, projects, and skills you aim to achieve during this time frame.

For the employee: Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to document and share your initial goals with your manager.

For the hiring manager: Create a Doc in ClickUp to outline the expectations and goals for the first 30 days.

2. Dive into Training and Learning

During the next 30 days, focus on deepening your understanding of the organization, its processes, and your role within the team. Engage in training sessions, shadow experienced therapists, and familiarize yourself with the tools and systems used in your practice.

Employee: Utilize the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to map out your learning journey and highlight areas for development.

Hiring Manager: Assign recurring tasks in ClickUp for training sessions and check-ins to ensure the new employee is on track.

3. Implement New Strategies

In the following 30 days, leverage your knowledge and experience to implement new strategies and make an impact. Collaborate with your team on innovative approaches, propose process improvements, and start taking on more challenging cases.

Employee: Use the Automations feature in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus on strategic initiatives.

Hiring Manager: Monitor progress using Dashboards in ClickUp to track key performance indicators and provide timely feedback.

4. Seek Feedback and Adjust

Throughout the first 90 days, seek feedback from patients, colleagues, and supervisors to refine your approach. Be open to constructive criticism, adapt based on input received, and continuously strive for professional growth.

Employee: Set up Milestones in ClickUp to track achievements and gather feedback from peers and supervisors.

Hiring Manager: Schedule regular Calendar view meetings to provide feedback and adjust goals based on performance.

5. Reflect and Plan Ahead

As you approach the end of the 90-day period, take time to reflect on your accomplishments, challenges faced, and lessons learned. Collaborate with your hiring manager to set new goals and objectives for the upcoming months based on your performance evaluation.