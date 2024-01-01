30-60-90 Day Plan For Hematology Technicians

Ready to kickstart your hematology technician journey the right way? Get started with ClickUp's template today!

Starting a new role as a Hematology Technician? Creating a 30-60-90 day plan can help you hit the ground running and showcase your skills. Whether you're the new employee or the hiring manager, follow these steps to make the most of the first three months in the role:

1. Set clear expectations

As the hiring manager, clearly outline the expectations for the new Hematology Technician in terms of skills, responsibilities, and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Make sure the new technician understands what success looks like at each milestone.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set specific objectives for each time frame and share them with the technician for alignment.

2. Dive into training and orientation

For the new employee, start by immersing yourself in the training and orientation process. Learn about the laboratory equipment, software systems, and standard operating procedures. Take the time to understand the team dynamics and workflow to integrate seamlessly.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to access training materials, SOPs, and other essential documents in one centralized location for easy reference.

3. Build relationships

Both the hiring manager and the new technician should focus on building strong relationships within the team and across departments. Networking and establishing positive connections can facilitate smoother collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule one-on-one meetings, team lunches, or networking events to foster relationships.

4. Set performance goals

Collaboratively set performance goals for the technician that align with the overall objectives of the lab. Define key metrics for success and provide regular feedback to track progress and address any challenges.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track performance metrics and milestones for the technician's development.

5. Implement feedback loops

Encourage open communication between the hiring manager and the technician. Regular feedback sessions provide opportunities to discuss achievements, areas for improvement, and any adjustments needed to stay on track with the plan.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions and reminders for both parties to ensure continuous improvement.

6. Evaluate and adjust

At the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period, evaluate the progress made against the plan. Celebrate successes, identify areas for growth, and adjust the plan as needed to reflect changing priorities or circumstances.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, analyze key performance indicators, and make data-driven decisions for the next phase of the plan.