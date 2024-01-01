Starting a new role as a Radiation Protection Technician can feel overwhelming, but fear not - ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is here to guide you through your journey to success! This template serves as a roadmap for both you and your hiring manager, outlining objectives, tasks, and goals for implementing top-notch radiation safety protocols.

1. Understand the purpose

For both the hiring manager and the new employee, it's crucial to understand the purpose of the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Radiation Protection Technicians. This plan serves as a roadmap for the new hire to onboard successfully, get up to speed with their responsibilities, and contribute effectively to the team. For the hiring manager, it provides a clear outline of expectations and milestones for the new hire's progress.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to outline the objectives of the plan for both parties.

2. Define key tasks and objectives

As the new employee, take time to break down the plan into specific tasks and objectives for each milestone. Identify key responsibilities that need to be accomplished within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. For the hiring manager, clearly articulate the goals, deliverables, and skills development areas for each phase of the plan.

Create tasks in ClickUp to list out the specific objectives and tasks for each timeframe.

3. Establish learning and training goals

For the new employee, set aside time in the plan to focus on learning and training activities that will enhance their skills and knowledge in radiation protection. This could include shadowing senior technicians, attending relevant workshops, or completing online courses. As the hiring manager, ensure that resources and support are provided to facilitate the employee's learning journey.

Utilize the Training feature in ClickUp to schedule and track training sessions and learning goals.

4. Regular progress check-ins

Both the hiring manager and the new employee should schedule regular check-in meetings to review progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback. These check-ins are essential for tracking the employee's development, adjusting goals if needed, and ensuring alignment between expectations and outcomes.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind both parties of upcoming check-in meetings.

5. Evaluate and adjust

At the end of each 30-day period, take time to evaluate the progress made, reflect on what worked well, and identify areas for improvement. Use this feedback to adjust the plan for the next phase accordingly. Encourage open communication between the hiring manager and the new employee to ensure that any concerns or adjustments are addressed promptly.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and performance data for easy evaluation and adjustment.