Welcome to ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan for Orthopedic Nurse Practitioners template! This template caters to both hiring managers and new employees by providing a structured approach to onboarding and setting clear goals for success in the role.

Excited to start a new role as an Orthopedic Nurse Practitioner? Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan is a great way to set clear goals and expectations for both you and your hiring manager. Follow these steps to hit the ground running:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

Hiring Manager: Work closely with your new Orthopedic Nurse Practitioner to discuss expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Ensure alignment on key responsibilities, goals, and performance indicators.

Employee: Be proactive in scheduling a meeting with your hiring manager to discuss their expectations. Use Docs in ClickUp to collaborate on and document the agreed-upon goals and responsibilities for each phase.

2. Establish Learning Objectives

Hiring Manager: Identify key skills and knowledge areas the Orthopedic Nurse Practitioner should develop in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Share resources and training opportunities to support their growth.

Employee: Take initiative in setting personal learning objectives aligned with the organization's needs. Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to track your progress and ensure you're meeting your targets.

3. Build Patient Relationships

Hiring Manager: Guide the new Orthopedic Nurse Practitioner in building rapport with patients and understanding their unique needs. Offer insights on effective communication and patient care strategies.

Employee: Focus on building strong patient relationships from day one. Utilize the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to plan patient interactions and follow-ups to ensure a personalized approach.

4. Evaluate Progress and Feedback

Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins to provide feedback on the Orthopedic Nurse Practitioner's performance and progress towards goals. Offer constructive feedback and support as needed.

Employee: Request regular feedback sessions with your hiring manager to discuss your progress. Use the Automations feature in ClickUp to set reminders for feedback meetings and track your achievements.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the Orthopedic Nurse Practitioner can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive start in the new role.