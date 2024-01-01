30-60-90 Day Plan For Ornamental Ironworkers

Get ready to excel in your new role or set your new hire up for success with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!

Welcome to your new role as an Ornamental Ironworker! With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, you can strategically map out your first months on the job to ensure a successful start. Let's dive into the steps for both you and your hiring manager:

1. Collaborate on the plan

For the employee: Take the initiative to collaborate with your hiring manager to align on goals and expectations for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key projects, training needs, and milestones to ensure you're on the same page.

For the hiring manager: Engage in open communication with the new employee to understand their strengths, areas for development, and career goals. Provide insights into the company culture, projects, and resources available to support their success.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline objectives, key results, and timelines for each phase of the plan.

2. Set clear objectives

For the employee: Break down your goals for each phase of the plan into actionable tasks. Define specific outcomes you want to achieve, such as completing training modules, mastering specific techniques, or contributing to a project.

For the hiring manager: Provide guidance on priority tasks, resources, and support needed to accomplish the defined objectives. Offer regular feedback and check-ins to ensure the employee is progressing effectively.

Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create detailed action items with due dates and assign responsibilities accordingly.

3. Track progress and adjust

For the employee: Regularly track your progress against the set objectives and milestones. Take note of any challenges faced or unexpected opportunities that arise. Be proactive in seeking feedback and adjusting your approach as needed.

For the hiring manager: Monitor the employee's progress closely, offering constructive feedback and guidance along the way. Be flexible in adapting the plan based on the employee's performance and evolving business needs.

Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize progress, identify bottlenecks, and track key metrics related to the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

4. Review and celebrate achievements

For both the employee and hiring manager: At the end of each 30-day period, conduct a comprehensive review of accomplishments, challenges, and areas for improvement. Celebrate milestones reached and discuss strategies for continued growth and success in the role.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and milestone reviews throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan.