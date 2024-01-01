Take charge of your onboarding journey and watch your career vision come into sharp focus with ClickUp's template!

Starting a new role as an Optometrist Assistant can feel like stepping into a world of blurry vision. But fear not, with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, both the hiring manager and employee can see clearly now!

Embarking on a new role as an Optometrist Assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming. The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Optometrist Assistants acts as a guiding light during this crucial time, benefiting both the hiring manager and the new employee by:

This template empowers both the hiring manager and employee to streamline onboarding processes and set clear goals for success in the role.

Excited to kick off your new role as an Optometrist Assistant? Let's get you started with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. This structured plan will help you seamlessly transition into your new position and impress your hiring manager along the way.

1. Understand the expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Clearly outline the expectations you have for the Optometrist Assistant within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Be specific about tasks, training, and key milestones you expect them to achieve.

For the Optometrist Assistant: Review the 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp to understand the tasks and objectives set by the hiring manager. This will give you a clear roadmap of what is expected from you during your first three months on the job.

2. Dive into training

For the Hiring Manager: Provide necessary training resources, schedule orientation sessions, and assign mentors to guide the Optometrist Assistant through the training process.

For the Optometrist Assistant: Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to access training materials, take notes during training sessions, and refer back to important information whenever needed.

3. Set performance goals

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the Optometrist Assistant to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) performance goals for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

For the Optometrist Assistant: Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set up your performance goals aligned with the hiring manager's expectations. Track your progress and celebrate achievements as you meet your goals.

4. Seek feedback and adapt

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins to provide feedback, address any challenges, and offer support as the Optometrist Assistant progresses through the plan.

For the Optometrist Assistant: Keep track of feedback received from the hiring manager and make necessary adjustments to your approach. Use the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to visualize your progress and make changes accordingly.

5. Reflect and plan for the future

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct a comprehensive review of the Optometrist Assistant's performance over the first 90 days. Provide constructive feedback and discuss future growth opportunities within the role.

For the Optometrist Assistant: Reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement during the first three months. Create a new 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp to outline your goals and strategies for continued success in your role as an Optometrist Assistant.